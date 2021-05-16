EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads Asia FX losses

May 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.360

109.34

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.335

1.3323

-0.19

Taiwan dlr

28.018

28.012

-0.02

Korean won

1132.800

1128.6

-0.37

Baht

31.400

31.35

-0.16

Peso

47.810

47.75

-0.13

Rupiah

14250.000

14195

-0.39

Rupee

73.285

73.285

0.00

Ringgit

4.134

4.123

-0.27

Yuan

6.441

6.4375

-0.06

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.360

103.24

-5.60

Sing dlr

1.335

1.3209

-1.04

Taiwan dlr

28.018

28.483

+1.66

Korean won

1132.800

1086.20

-4.11

Baht

31.400

29.96

-4.59

Peso

47.810

48.01

+0.42

Rupiah

14250.000

14040

-1.47

Rupee

73.285

73.07

-0.30

Ringgit

4.134

4.0400

-2.27

Yuan

6.441

6.5283

+1.35

