EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads Asia FX losses

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BEAWIHARTA

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

May 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.360

109.34

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.335

1.3323

-0.19

Taiwan dlr

28.018

28.012

-0.02

Korean won

1132.800

1128.6

-0.37

Baht

31.400

31.35

-0.16

Peso

47.810

47.75

-0.13

Rupiah

14250.000

14195

-0.39

Rupee

73.285

73.285

0.00

Ringgit

4.134

4.123

-0.27

Yuan

6.441

6.4375

-0.06

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.360

103.24

-5.60

Sing dlr

1.335

1.3209

-1.04

Taiwan dlr

28.018

28.483

+1.66

Korean won

1132.800

1086.20

-4.11

Baht

31.400

29.96

-4.59

Peso

47.810

48.01

+0.42

Rupiah

14250.000

14040

-1.47

Rupee

73.285

73.07

-0.30

Ringgit

4.134

4.0400

-2.27

Yuan

6.441

6.5283

+1.35

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More