EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads Asia FX losses

May 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.360
109.34
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.335
1.3323
-0.19
Taiwan dlr
28.018
28.012
-0.02
Korean won
1132.800
1128.6
-0.37
Baht
31.400
31.35
-0.16
Peso
47.810
47.75
-0.13
Rupiah
14250.000
14195
-0.39
Rupee
73.285
73.285
0.00
Ringgit
4.134
4.123
-0.27
Yuan
6.441
6.4375
-0.06
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.360
103.24
-5.60
Sing dlr
1.335
1.3209
-1.04
Taiwan dlr
28.018
28.483
+1.66
Korean won
1132.800
1086.20
-4.11
Baht
31.400
29.96
-4.59
Peso
47.810
48.01
+0.42
Rupiah
14250.000
14040
-1.47
Rupee
73.285
73.07
-0.30
Ringgit
4.134
4.0400
-2.27
Yuan
6.441
6.5283
+1.35
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
