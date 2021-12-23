EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads among muted Asian FX as holiday lull sets in

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.350

114.37

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3582

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

27.755

27.788

+0.12

Korean won

1187.100

1187.9

+0.07

Baht

33.510

33.510

0.00

Peso

49.990

50.04

+0.10

Rupiah

14180.000

14247

+0.47

Rupee

75.235

75.235

0.00

Ringgit

4.196

4.198

+0.05

Yuan

6.371

6.3695

-0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.350

103.24

-9.72

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3209

-2.77

Taiwan dlr

27.755

28.483

+2.62

Korean won

1187.100

1086.20

-8.50

Baht

33.510

29.96

-10.59

Peso

49.990

48.01

-3.96

Rupiah

14180.000

14040

-0.99

Rupee

75.235

73.07

-2.88

Ringgit

4.196

4.0400

-3.72

Yuan

6.371

6.5283

+2.48

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

