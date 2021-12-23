EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads among muted Asian FX as holiday lull sets in

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.350
114.37
+0.02
Sing dlr
1.359
1.3582
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
27.755
27.788
+0.12
Korean won
1187.100
1187.9
+0.07
Baht
33.510
33.510
0.00
Peso
49.990
50.04
+0.10
Rupiah
14180.000
14247
+0.47
Rupee
75.235
75.235
0.00
Ringgit
4.196
4.198
+0.05
Yuan
6.371
6.3695
-0.02
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.350
103.24
-9.72
Sing dlr
1.359
1.3209
-2.77
Taiwan dlr
27.755
28.483
+2.62
Korean won
1187.100
1086.20
-8.50
Baht
33.510
29.96
-10.59
Peso
49.990
48.01
-3.96
Rupiah
14180.000
14040
-0.99
Rupee
75.235
73.07
-2.88
Ringgit
4.196
4.0400
-3.72
Yuan
6.371
6.5283
+2.48
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))
