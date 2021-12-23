EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads among muted Asian FX as holiday lull sets in

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.350

114.37

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3582

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

27.755

27.788

+0.12

Korean won

1187.100

1187.9

+0.07

Baht

33.510

33.510

0.00

Peso

49.990

50.04

+0.10

Rupiah

14180.000

14247

+0.47

Rupee

75.235

75.235

0.00

Ringgit

4.196

4.198

+0.05

Yuan

6.371

6.3695

-0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.350

103.24

-9.72

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3209

-2.77

Taiwan dlr

27.755

28.483

+2.62

Korean won

1187.100

1086.20

-8.50

Baht

33.510

29.96

-10.59

Peso

49.990

48.01

-3.96

Rupiah

14180.000

14040

-0.99

Rupee

75.235

73.07

-2.88

Ringgit

4.196

4.0400

-3.72

Yuan

6.371

6.5283

+2.48

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

