EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian currencies

April 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.180
133.12
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.328
1.3281
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.484
30.505
+0.07
Korean won
1325.000
1325.7
+0.05
Baht
34.230
34.23
+0.00
Peso
55.330
55.22
-0.20
Rupiah
14820.000
14875
+0.37
Rupee
82.078
82.0775
+0.00
Ringgit
4.400
4.41
+0.23
Yuan
6.876
6.8721
-0.06
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.180
131.110
-1.55
Sing dlr
1.328
1.340
+0.93
Taiwan dlr
30.484
30.708
+0.73
Korean won
1325.000
1264.500
-4.57
Baht
34.230
34.585
+1.04
Peso
55.330
55.670
+0.61
Rupiah
14820.000
15565.000
+5.03
Rupee
82.078
82.720
+0.78
Ringgit
4.400
4.400
+0.00
Yuan
6.876
6.900
+0.34
(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.