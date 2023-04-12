EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah lead gains among Asian currencies

April 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.180

133.12

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3281

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.484

30.505

+0.07

Korean won

1325.000

1325.7

+0.05

Baht

34.230

34.23

+0.00

Peso

55.330

55.22

-0.20

Rupiah

14820.000

14875

+0.37

Rupee

82.078

82.0775

+0.00

Ringgit

4.400

4.41

+0.23

Yuan

6.876

6.8721

-0.06

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.180

131.110

-1.55

Sing dlr

1.328

1.340

+0.93

Taiwan dlr

30.484

30.708

+0.73

Korean won

1325.000

1264.500

-4.57

Baht

34.230

34.585

+1.04

Peso

55.330

55.670

+0.61

Rupiah

14820.000

15565.000

+5.03

Rupee

82.078

82.720

+0.78

Ringgit

4.400

4.400

+0.00

Yuan

6.876

6.900

+0.34

(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.