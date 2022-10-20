EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah holds steady after cenbank raises rates as expected

By Jaskiran Singh

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah hovered near its lowest in 2-1/2 years on Thursday while bond yields rose, after the country's central bank delivered a widely expected interest rate hike.

Bank Indonesia raised its policy rate by 50 basis points, as it sought to contain accelerating inflation while trying to slow capital outflows that have weighed on the local currency.

The move follows a 50-bp increase in September and marks the first consecutive 50-bp increases since BI adopted the seven-day reverse repo rate as its benchmark in 2016. The last time the benchmark rate was at 4.75% was in February 2020.

"The decision per se may not push front-end yields much higher as the front-end has already been well ahead of the policy curve," said Frances Cheung, a rates strategist for OCBC Bank.

"The bond yield curve shall stay flat or flatten further amid BI's operation twist. Fourth-quarter bond supply is on the light side riding on government's cash surplus, which shall lend some support to government bonds in the face of rising global yields."

In August, BI mentioned its intention to conduct what it called "operation twist" under which it will sell short-tenured bonds and buy bonds of medium to long maturities.

Meanwhile, the mood across Asian markets was sombre as the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stance on rate hikes continued to strengthen the dollar, pressuring emerging market currencies.

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index =USD pared some gains after an overnight surge of 0.9%. It was last down 0.13% at 112.83. The benchmark Treasury yieldUS10YT=RR was at a 14-year high due to a sharp sell-off in government bonds, signalling persistent bearish sentiment.

Strength in the dollar and rising Treasury yields piled pressure on one of the highest-yielding notes in the emerging Asia market as Indonesia's 10-year yield ID10YT=RR jumped sharply to a four-month high of 7.534%.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS was nearly flat, while stocks in Shanghai .SSEC were 0.3% lower.

The yuan recouped losses after falling earlier to near its weakest level since the global financial crisis in 2008 after a report indicated that China was mulling a change in COVID-19 quarantine time for inbound travellers.

Elsewhere in Asia, Malaysia's ringgit MYR= dropped 0.2%, while the Indian rupee shed 0.1% and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC depreciated 0.5%.

The Thai baht THB=TH, one of the worst performing currencies in the region, remained flat near its 16-year low.

Sentiment was also weak in some Asian stock markets, given the current economic turmoil. Philippine stocks .PSI lost the most among its peers, dropping 1.5%.

Jakarta shares .JKSE rose for a fourth straight session, with Malaysian stocks .KLSE rose by more than 1%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia to go to polls on Nov. 19

** Philippines wants predictable forex rate, says minister

** Indonesia has yet to decide on timing of tin export ban

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0749 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.05

-23.19

.N225

-0.92

-6.20

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.09

-12.15

.SSEC

-0.31

-16.61

India

INR=IN

+0.11

-10.37

.NSEI

0.06

0.97

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.51

-8.51

.JKSE

1.53

5.83

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.18

-11.90

.KLSE

1.10

-6.95

Philippines

PHP=

+0.03

-13.50

.PSI

-1.50

-14.98

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.50

-17.07

.KS11

-0.86

-25.51

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

-5.35

.STI

0.09

-3.14

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.27

-13.81

.TWII

-0.24

-28.94

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

-12.80

.SETI

0.07

-4.09

