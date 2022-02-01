EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah firms, Philippine peso slips

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT. China, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan markets are closed due to public holidays.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.730
114.71
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.349
1.3486
-0.01
Baht
33.190
33.19
+0.00
Peso
51.110
50.93
-0.35
Rupiah
14333.000
14380
+0.33
Rupee
74.790
74.79
+0.00
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.730
115.08
+0.31
Sing dlr
1.349
1.3490
+0.02
Baht
33.190
33.39
+0.60
Peso
51.110
50.99
-0.23
Rupiah
14333.000
14250
-0.58
Rupee
74.790
74.33
-0.62
(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
