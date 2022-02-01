EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah firms, Philippine peso slips

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT. China, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan markets are closed due to public holidays.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.730

114.71

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.349

1.3486

-0.01

Baht

33.190

33.19

+0.00

Peso

51.110

50.93

-0.35

Rupiah

14333.000

14380

+0.33

Rupee

74.790

74.79

+0.00

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.730

115.08

+0.31

Sing dlr

1.349

1.3490

+0.02

Baht

33.190

33.39

+0.60

Peso

51.110

50.99

-0.23

Rupiah

14333.000

14250

-0.58

Rupee

74.790

74.33

-0.62

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.