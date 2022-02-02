EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah firms amid thin holiday-hit Asian currencies

Asian currencies mixed in thin trade
Japan, India, Philippine stocks rise
China, S. Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore closed for holidays
Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah firmed in thin trading on Wednesday after the country's finance minister took a cautious stance on the timing of foreign currency bond issuance, in view of rising interest rates globally.
The rupiah IDR= rose 0.2% - tracking its best day in nearly three weeks - as Finance Minister Mulyani Indrawati also said that the economic activity in the first quarter should not be affected too much by a new wave of COVID-19 cases, because vaccination rates were now higher than in earlier waves.
Shares in Jakarta .JKSE climbed more than 1%, with the country's annual inflation rate rising to 2.18% in January, to be within the central bank's 2% to 4% target range for the first time in nearly two years.
China, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan were all closed due to public holidays.
The Thai baht THB=TH and Philippines peso PHP= were both down between 0.1% and 0.4% against a weaker dollar. USD/
But the benchmark Philippine stock index .PSI rose nearly 2%, set for its best day in three weeks.
Japanese stocks .N225 rose 1.6%, tracking Wall Street's rally overnight on improved risk appetite. The yen JPY=, however, stayed flat in holiday-thinned Asia trade.
Indian shares .NSEI rose nearly 1%, extending a post-budget rally, after the government stepped up spending to put growth on a firmer footing.
The Singapore dollar SGD= was flat, with the country's stock markets .STI also closed for a public holiday.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include MNC Kapital Indonesia Tbk PT BCAP.JK up 28.7%, Gaya Abadi Sempurna Tbk PT SLIS.JK up 25%
** The Nifty Bank index .NSEBANK and the Nifty PSU Bank index .NIFTYPSU led gains among Indian sub-indexes
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0438 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
-0.03
+0.29
.N225
+1.7
-4.35
China
CNY=CFXS
0.00
-0.09
.SSEC
0.00
-7.65
India
INR=IN
+0.11
-0.51
.NSEI
0.90
2.20
Indonesia
IDR=
+0.27
-0.63
.JKSE
1.12
1.88
Malaysia
MYR=
0.00
-0.48
.KLSE
0.00
-3.53
Philippines
PHP=
-0.33
-0.22
.PSI
1.67
5.08
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
0.00
-1.39
.KS11
0.00
-10.56
Singapore
SGD=
+0.01
+0.04
.STI
0.00
4.03
Taiwan
TWD=TP
0.00
-0.50
.TWII
0.00
-2.99
Thailand
THB=TH
-0.03
+0.57
.SETI
0.06
0.25
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
