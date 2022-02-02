EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah firms amid thin holiday-hit Asian currencies

The Indonesian rupiah firmed in thin trading on Wednesday after the country's finance minister took a cautious stance on the timing of foreign currency bond issuance, in view of rising interest rates globally.

The rupiah IDR= rose 0.2% - tracking its best day in nearly three weeks - as Finance Minister Mulyani Indrawati also said that the economic activity in the first quarter should not be affected too much by a new wave of COVID-19 cases, because vaccination rates were now higher than in earlier waves.

Shares in Jakarta .JKSE climbed more than 1%, with the country's annual inflation rate rising to 2.18% in January, to be within the central bank's 2% to 4% target range for the first time in nearly two years.

China, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan were all closed due to public holidays.

The Thai baht THB=TH and Philippines peso PHP= were both down between 0.1% and 0.4% against a weaker dollar. USD/

But the benchmark Philippine stock index .PSI rose nearly 2%, set for its best day in three weeks.

Japanese stocks .N225 rose 1.6%, tracking Wall Street's rally overnight on improved risk appetite. The yen JPY=, however, stayed flat in holiday-thinned Asia trade.

Indian shares .NSEI rose nearly 1%, extending a post-budget rally, after the government stepped up spending to put growth on a firmer footing.

The Singapore dollar SGD= was flat, with the country's stock markets .STI also closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include MNC Kapital Indonesia Tbk PT BCAP.JK up 28.7%, Gaya Abadi Sempurna Tbk PT SLIS.JK up 25%

** The Nifty Bank index .NSEBANK and the Nifty PSU Bank index .NIFTYPSU led gains among Indian sub-indexes

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0438 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.03

+0.29

.N225

+1.7

-4.35

China

CNY=CFXS

0.00

-0.09

.SSEC

0.00

-7.65

India

INR=IN

+0.11

-0.51

.NSEI

0.90

2.20

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.27

-0.63

.JKSE

1.12

1.88

Malaysia

MYR=

0.00

-0.48

.KLSE

0.00

-3.53

Philippines

PHP=

-0.33

-0.22

.PSI

1.67

5.08

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

0.00

-1.39

.KS11

0.00

-10.56

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

+0.04

.STI

0.00

4.03

Taiwan

TWD=TP

0.00

-0.50

.TWII

0.00

-2.99

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.03

+0.57

.SETI

0.06

0.25

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

