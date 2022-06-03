EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah extends gains on palm oil news, Asia FX upbeat

By Harish Sridharan

June 3 (Reuters) - The rupiah extended its gains on Friday as Indonesia's decision to issue palm oil export permits after lifting a ban on shipments last week supported sentiment, while other regional currencies gained ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR=, which jumped 0.7% on Thursday, rose a further 0.4% to hit its highest since April 27, while the Korean won KRW=KFTC was up 1% and set to record its best week since mid-March.

Most currencies in Asia, which had struggled to notch gains over the week, strengthened as market participants awaited key U.S. jobs data later in the global trading day for clues on the Federal Reserve's tightening path.

On Thursday, a senior Indonesian trade ministry official said the government had issued 160 export permits to 18 companies to ship palm oil. The country had previously imposed a three-week export ban to control soaring domestic prices of cooking oil, made from palm oil.

"Besides broad dollar softening, news of authorities granting more export permits for palm oil likely aided IDR sentiments as well," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

The yield on Indonesia's 10-year benchmark note ID10YT=RR hit its lowest since April 18.

Markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand were closed, thinning trading volumes across Asia.

Meanwhile, South Korea released data showing its consumer price index rose 5.4% in May from a year ago on a global surge in materials and food costs, beating the 5.1% growth estimated in a Reuters poll and cementing the case for further rate hikes.

"The central bank's likely intense focus on inflation should favour urgency rather than patience and suggests hikes will continue to be back-to-back," said Brian Tan, an economist at Barclays.

He now expects the Bank of Korea to hike its policy rate by 25 basis points at all four remaining meetings this year.

Shares in the region were also set to close the week on a firmer footing, as investors looked to the U.S. jobs report later in the day for confirmation of a slowdown in the employment market, which could convince the Fed to go slow on interest rate hikes later in the year. MKTS/GLOB

Equities in Singapore .STI, Seoul .KS11 and Mumbai .NSEI traded higher.

Jakarta stocks .JKSE jumped nearly 1% to hit their highest since late April, a day after data showed that while Indonesia's inflation rate accelerated in May, it was still within the central bank's target range.

HIGHLIGHTS

** South Korean won on course for best week since mid-March

** Indonesia's rupiah hits highest since April 27

** Yield on Indonesia's 10 year benchmark note ID10YT=RR hits lowest since April 18

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0428 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.03

-11.39

.N225

1.14

-3.70

China

CNY=CFXS

-

-4.58

.SSEC

-

-12.21

India

INR=IN

+0.12

-4.11

.NSEI

0.84

-3.38

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.35

-1.25

.JKSE

0.81

9.50

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.11

-5.02

.KLSE

-0.36

-1.48

Philippines

PHP=

+0.02

-3.37

.PSI

-0.02

-6.13

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.00

-4.11

.KS11

0.42

-10.33

Singapore

SGD=

-0.06

-1.60

.STI

0.03

3.33

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-

-5.78

.TWII

-

-9.15

Thailand

THB=TH

-

-2.77

.SETI

-

-0.60

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Desai)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.