EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah eases, Malaysian ringgit firms

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0203 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.340
114.26
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.342
1.3434
+0.09
Taiwan dlr
27.878
27.911
+0.12
Korean won
1175.200
1174.2
-0.09
Baht
33.360
33.34
-0.06
Peso
50.810
50.77
-0.08
Rupiah
14100.000
14073
-0.19
Rupee
74.870
74.87
0.00
Ringgit
4.155
4.16
+0.13
Yuan
6.391
6.3936
+0.05
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.340
103.24
-9.71
Sing dlr
1.342
1.3209
-1.59
Taiwan dlr
27.878
28.483
+2.17
Korean won
1175.200
1086.20
-7.57
Baht
33.360
29.96
-10.19
Peso
50.810
48.01
-5.51
Rupiah
14100.000
14040
-0.43
Rupee
74.870
73.07
-2.41
Ringgit
4.155
4.0200
-3.24
Yuan
6.391
6.5283
+2.15
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
