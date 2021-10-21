EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah eases, Malaysian ringgit firms

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0203 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.340

114.26

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3434

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

27.878

27.911

+0.12

Korean won

1175.200

1174.2

-0.09

Baht

33.360

33.34

-0.06

Peso

50.810

50.77

-0.08

Rupiah

14100.000

14073

-0.19

Rupee

74.870

74.87

0.00

Ringgit

4.155

4.16

+0.13

Yuan

6.391

6.3936

+0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.340

103.24

-9.71

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3209

-1.59

Taiwan dlr

27.878

28.483

+2.17

Korean won

1175.200

1086.20

-7.57

Baht

33.360

29.96

-10.19

Peso

50.810

48.01

-5.51

Rupiah

14100.000

14040

-0.43

Rupee

74.870

73.07

-2.41

Ringgit

4.155

4.0200

-3.24

Yuan

6.391

6.5283

+2.15

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

