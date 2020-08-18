EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah drops as import slump fuels growth worries

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah bucked gains among Asian currencies in volatile trade on Tuesday as a slump in imports stoked worries of a slow economic recovery, while stock markets across the region tracked gains in the United States and Japan.

Currencies across Asia's emerging markets were broadly higher, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar and a tech-fuelled rally on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS gained 0.6%.

The rupiah IDR=, however, underperformed, weakening up to 0.8% before paring losses as the current account numbers offered a mix of signals on its economy.

The trade surplus in July was the biggest in nine years, but came courtesy of a 33% plunge in imports, far steeper than the 22.48% drop predicted in a Reuters poll.

"Although theoretically the huge trade balance surplus should be good for the rupiah, investors seem to be shocked to see such a contraction on imports," said Anthony Kevin, an economist at Mirae Asset Sekuritas.

"It points out that our economic recovery would be very gradual."

Bank Indonesia is due to wrap up a two-day policy review on Wednesday, with a majority of economists in a Reuters poll expecting it to keep interest rates unchanged after four successive cuts this year to revive the economy.

Shares in Jakarta .JKSE, in contrast to the rupiah, hit a more than five-month high, boosted by gains in the financial and consumer sectors and optimism over a state budget for 2021 that pointed to higher spending for public works.

Philippine shares .PSI also staged a sharp rebound, rising over 1% after two straight days of declines, as strict curbs in and around the capital Manila eased and data showed a 7.7% rise in June remittances from workers overseas.

Malaysian equities .KLSE registered their first session of gains in three, as investors snapped up beaten-down shares of glove makers after a steep sell-off last week triggered by news of regulatory approval for a COVID-19 vaccine in Russia.

"Even if a vaccine is found for COVID-19 tomorrow, there will be a need to wear gloves in a number of situations that didn't exist before," said Gerald Ambrose, Chief Executive Officer of Kuala Lumpur-based Aberdeen Standard Islamic Investments.

"Demand will be there but of course capacity is expanding and there will be a peak profit period and peak price but I don't think we are there yet."

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Global Mediacom Tbk PT BMTR.JK up 25% at 290 rupiah, Akbar Indo Makmur Stimec Tbk PT AIMS.JK up 24.42% at 214 rupiah

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc RRHI.PS up 4.35% at 64.7 peso, DMCI Holdings Inc DMC.PS up 4.34% at 3.85 peso

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Hartalega Holdings Bhd HTHB.KL up 9.25% at 17 ringgit, Top Glove Corporation Bhd TPGC.KL up 7.85% at 24.18 ringgit

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0702 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.48

+2.97

.N225

-0.20

-2.56

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.01

+0.46

.SSEC

0.15

12.91

India

INR=IN

+0.10

-4.58

.NSEI

0.54

-7.07

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.54

-6.22

.JKSE

0.83

-16.00

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.08

-2.32

.KLSE

0.67

-1.11

Philippines

PHP=

+0.08

+4.26

.PSI

1.44

-21.23

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.08

-2.31

.KS11

-2.46

6.85

Singapore

SGD=

+0.10

-1.60

.STI

-0.38

-20.51

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.45

+2.43

.TWII

-0.65

7.29

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.13

-3.98

.SETI

0.27

-16.16

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Liz Lee in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Patrick Graham and Arun Koyyur)

