EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah down 0.3%, Malaysian ringgit weakens 0.2%

June 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.560

143.68

+0.08

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3517

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

31.000

30.92

-0.26

Korean won

1302.100

1304.2

+0.16

Baht

35.215

35.2

-0.04

Peso

55.705

55.74

+0.06

Rupiah

15030.000

14990

-0.27

Rupee

82.035

82.035

+0.00

Ringgit

4.685

4.674

-0.23

Yuan

7.210

7.1821

-0.39

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.560

131.110

-8.67

Sing dlr

1.351

1.340

-0.83

Taiwan dlr

31.000

30.708

-0.94

Korean won

1302.100

1264.500

-2.89

Baht

35.215

34.585

-1.79

Peso

55.705

55.670

-0.06

Rupiah

15030.000

15565.000

+3.56

Rupee

82.035

82.720

+0.84

Ringgit

4.685

4.400

-6.08

Yuan

7.210

6.900

-4.30

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

