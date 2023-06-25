EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah down 0.3%, Malaysian ringgit weakens 0.2%

June 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.560
143.68
+0.08
Sing dlr
1.351
1.3517
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
31.000
30.92
-0.26
Korean won
1302.100
1304.2
+0.16
Baht
35.215
35.2
-0.04
Peso
55.705
55.74
+0.06
Rupiah
15030.000
14990
-0.27
Rupee
82.035
82.035
+0.00
Ringgit
4.685
4.674
-0.23
Yuan
7.210
7.1821
-0.39
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.560
131.110
-8.67
Sing dlr
1.351
1.340
-0.83
Taiwan dlr
31.000
30.708
-0.94
Korean won
1302.100
1264.500
-2.89
Baht
35.215
34.585
-1.79
Peso
55.705
55.670
-0.06
Rupiah
15030.000
15565.000
+3.56
Rupee
82.035
82.720
+0.84
Ringgit
4.685
4.400
-6.08
Yuan
7.210
6.900
-4.30
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
