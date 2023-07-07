EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah dives as Asian currencies slip on US rate hike bets

By Nausheen Thusoo

July 7 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah weakened to its lowest level in more than three months on Friday, leading Asian currency losses, as the U.S. dollar remained firm on persistent bets the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer.

Regional equities dived across the board as resilient U.S. jobs data sparked a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries, which in turn reverberated in bond markets across Asia on strengthening expectations the Fed was not yet done with its rate hiking cycle.

"We still cannot rule out potential for a USD pullback in the near-term but the higher for longer narrative could continue to keep the USD-Asia pairings buoyant on dips," Maybank analysts said in a note.

Elevated Treasury yields could continue to buoy U.S.-Asia currency pairs unless U.S. non-farm payrolls data surprises to the downside later on Friday, the analysts added.

The dollar =USD held tight ranges after strong jobs data, which triggered a Treasuries selloff into overdrive. The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 5.1 basis points at 5.002% after rising to 5.120%, the highest since June 2007.

However, Barclays said most emerging market assets had historically reacted positively to U.S. economic resilience and the trajectories of central banks in those countries were unlikely be derailed by the Fed.

In Asia, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= depreciated 0.6% to hit its lowest level since March 27 as investors exited on risks related to higher U.S. interest rates.

Bank Indonesia in a statement said it was ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market to defend the rupiah when needed.

The Thai baht THB=TH, the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP and Malaysian ringgit MYR= were down 0.2%, while the Philippine peso PHP= firmed 0.2%.

Market participants were bracing for a slew of data later on Friday, including Singapore and Malaysia's foreign exchange reserves and Taiwan's trade data.

"Trade figures for June in Taiwan could show rates of decline moderating in year-on-year terms, though they are likely to remain in a double-digit descent," ING Markets said in a note.

The South Korean KRW=KFTC won also skidded 0.6%. The country's central bank is scheduled to announce an interest rate decision next week.

Equities in the region were largely in the red, with shares in the Philippines .PSI losing 1.1% to hit lowest in two weeks, while those in Singapore .STI, Malaysia .KLSE, and Indonesia .JKSE fell around 0.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year yield ID10YT=RR jumps 4.4 basis points to 6.254%

** Indonesia's FX reserves drop to $137.5 bln at June-end

** India's 10-year benchmark yield IN10YT=RR jumps to 7.165%, highest since April 21

** U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.0396%, highest since early March

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0315 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.10

-8.89

.N225

-0.47

25.00

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.05

-4.76

.SSEC

-0.38

3.37

India

INR=IN

0.00

+0.25

.NSEI

0.00

7.69

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.63

+2.84

.JKSE

-0.19

-1.55

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.17

-5.74

.KLSE

-0.27

-7.57

Philippines

PHP=

+0.21

+0.22

.PSI

-0.85

-2.24

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.56

-3.34

.KS11

-1.33

12.79

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

-0.98

.STI

-0.39

-3.48

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.22

-1.86

.TWII

-0.52

17.95

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.17

-1.83

.SETI

-0.52

-11.14

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.