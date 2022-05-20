EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah bounces as palm oil export ban lifted, Asian shares higher

By Riya Sharma

May 20 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah firmed on Friday after the government said it would lift an export ban on palm oil, while equities in Asia advanced after China cut a key lending rate to support the slowing economy.

Equities in Seoul .KS11 rose around 1.8%, on track to mark the best week in two months, while those in India .NSEI advanced over 2%, set to mark their first weekly gain in six.

Indonesia, the world's top palm oil exporter, announced that it will lift an export ban on palm oil from Monday after imposing the policy on April 28. But it will impose a domestic sales requirement for palm oil, to shore up local supplies of cooking oil.

Palm oil comprises a third of the world's vegetable oil market, with Indonesia accounting for about 60% of supply.

"Lifting of the ban is a definite positive for the rupiah as it definitely was a factor that was weighing on the currency and hurting the current account position of the country," said Mitul Kotecha, senior EM strategist with TD Securities.

The rupiah IDR=, which had fallen nearly 1.6% since crude palm oil shipments were halted, edged up 0.5% to lead gains among Asian currencies, while shares in Jakarta .JKSE advanced as much as 2.1% to hit their highest in over a week.

Meanwhile, China cut its five-year loan prime rate (LPR), which influences the pricing of mortgages, by a bigger-than-expected margin of 15 basis points, as authorities seek to cushion a sharp economic slowdown, though it left the one-year LPR unchanged.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS eased but still looked set for its biggest weekly gain in a year, snapping six straight weeks of losses, reflecting broad dollar weakness in global markets.

Risk sentiment improved across Asian markets on hopes that China was set to launch more stimulus, and as the U.S. dollar and yields fell. The dollar's appeal as a haven was eclipsed by a decline in U.S. yields as investors rushed for the safety of Treasury bonds.

Mirroring the shift in risk appetite in equities, currencies in the region also advanced with the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Indian rupee INR=IN heading gains, advancing 0.5% and 0.3%, repectively.

However, worries continued to grow that the Fed and other central banks have fallen behind the curve in stemming inflation and may have to tighten policy even more aggressively in coming months.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia posted a $221 million current account surplus in the first quarter or 0.1% of gross domestic product (GDP), smaller than the 0.5% of GDP surplus it recorded in the previous quarter, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd PMET.KL up 2.56% and Axiata Group Bhd AXIA.KL up 2.52%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0456 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.03

-9.92

.N225

1.13

-7.25

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.14

-5.43

.SSEC

1.11

-13.97

India

INR=IN

+0.26

-4.12

.NSEI

2.23

-6.87

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.44

-2.83

.JKSE

1.75

5.48

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.19

-5.23

.KLSE

0.12

-1.04

Philippines

PHP=

+0.04

-2.37

.PSI

1.31

-5.27

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.54

-6.45

.KS11

1.86

-11.32

Singapore

SGD=

+0.09

-2.21

.STI

1.28

3.46

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.32

-6.68

.TWII

0.85

-11.32

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.15

-3.13

.SETI

0.89

-2.25

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

