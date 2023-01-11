EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah among top gainers as most Asian currencies rise

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.680
132.47
+0.60
Sing dlr
1.330
1.3304
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
30.414
30.435
+0.07
Korean won
1244.900
1246.2
+0.10
Baht
33.350
33.42
+0.21
Peso
55.160
55.02
-0.25
Rupiah
15425.000
15480
+0.36
Rupee
81.575
81.575
+0.00
Ringgit
4.367
4.369
+0.05
Yuan
6.758
6.765
+0.11
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.680
131.110
-0.43
Sing dlr
1.330
1.340
+0.77
Taiwan dlr
30.414
30.708
+0.97
Korean won
1244.900
1264.500
+1.57
Baht
33.350
34.585
+3.70
Peso
55.160
55.670
+0.92
Rupiah
15425.000
15565.000
+0.91
Rupee
81.575
82.720
+1.40
Ringgit
4.367
4.400
+0.76
Yuan
6.758
6.900
+2.11
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
