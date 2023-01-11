EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah among top gainers as most Asian currencies rise

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

January 11, 2023 — 09:17 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.680

132.47

+0.60

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3304

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.414

30.435

+0.07

Korean won

1244.900

1246.2

+0.10

Baht

33.350

33.42

+0.21

Peso

55.160

55.02

-0.25

Rupiah

15425.000

15480

+0.36

Rupee

81.575

81.575

+0.00

Ringgit

4.367

4.369

+0.05

Yuan

6.758

6.765

+0.11

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.680

131.110

-0.43

Sing dlr

1.330

1.340

+0.77

Taiwan dlr

30.414

30.708

+0.97

Korean won

1244.900

1264.500

+1.57

Baht

33.350

34.585

+3.70

Peso

55.160

55.670

+0.92

Rupiah

15425.000

15565.000

+0.91

Rupee

81.575

82.720

+1.40

Ringgit

4.367

4.400

+0.76

Yuan

6.758

6.900

+2.11

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

