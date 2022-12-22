EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian cenbank hikes rate, other Asian FX rise on macro strength

By Harshita Swaminathan

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah was broadly unchanged after the central bank delivered its fifth rate hike of the cycle, while broader Asian currency and stock markets were higher after U.S. consumer confidence data rebounded more than expected.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= was broadly flat, moving within a tight range of between 15,580 to 15,590 to the dollar.

Indonesian stocks .JKSE turned positive during the central bank governor's speech leading up to the rate hike announcement, but were last seen broadly flat.

Bank Indonesia (BI) sized down the hike to its seven-day reverse repo rate to 25 basis points (bps), after three consecutive meetings of delivering 50 bps hikes. BI's is the last central bank meeting in Asia for the year.

The muted reaction on the rupiah was because the 25-bps hike was as expected by the market, said Fakhrul Fulvian, an economist at Trimegah Securities. He expects the BI to wrap up this cycle with one more 25-bps hike in January.

Indonesian yields ID10YT=RR were 2.4 bps lower at 6.905%.

Other Asian currencies were stronger as market risk sentiment took comfort in the U.S. consumer confidence data for December coming in at an eight-month high, marking a bigger rebound than expected.

U.S. stocks on Wednesday logged their biggest single-day gains this month, also helped by positive earnings reports. .N

Mizuho Bank analyst Vishnu Varathan noted the move as markets no longer taking good data news to be bad policy news.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC was 0.7% higher at 1,276.2 to the dollar, its strongest level since June. The Singapore dollar SGD= and Malaysian ringgit MYR= strengthened 0.2% each.

However, U.S. data also showed fewer households planning to make large purchases in the next six months, implying that fears of an incoming recession were still alive.

"For now, a low-volume environment and limited catalysts may aid to provide a temporary breather for the risk environment," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.

The broadly positive U.S. data weighed on the greenback, with the dollar index =USD last seen 0.3% lower at 103.88, which offered support to Asian currencies.

Equities in Asia broadly trended higher, carrying on the positive spirit from Wall Street. Taiwanese stocks .TWII rose the most at 1.5%, driven by semiconductor stocks. Markets in the Philippines .PSI and Singapore .STI were also 0.9% and 0.5% higher, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India's govt expected to focus on fiscal consolidation in upcoming national budget, slowing growth to limit spending, finds Reuters poll

** Australian foreign minister meets Chinese counterpart in Beijing, marking the first visit by an Australian minister to China since 2019

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0806 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.32

-12.85

.N225

0.46

-7.93

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.01

-8.98

.SSEC

-0.46

-16.08

India

INR=IN

+0.10

-10.15

.NSEI

-0.32

4.53

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

-8.54

.JKSE

0.03

3.67

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.16

-5.94

.KLSE

0.30

-6.42

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-7.46

.PSI

0.86

-7.66

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.74

-6.85

.KS11

1.19

-20.85

Singapore

SGD=

+0.24

+0.09

.STI

0.52

4.78

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.09

-9.75

.TWII

1.47

-20.73

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.07

-3.75

.SETI

0.25

-2.63

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

