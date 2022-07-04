EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia stocks slump, Asia FX subdued on recession fears

By Riya Sharma

July 4 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares hit a seven-week low on Monday as global growth worries weighed on most Asian equities, while a firm dollar dented regional currencies as investors sought safe-haven assets.

The Philippine peso PHP= and Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS rose 0.2%, bucking the negative trend, while Indonesia's rupiah IDR= was down 0.2%.

There has been recent evidence of waning global growth with data on Friday showing U.S. manufacturing activity slumped to a two-year low in June, following a report earlier in the week that showed June consumer confidence at its lowest in 16 months.

"Weakening U.S. data may slow the pace of rate tightening by the Fed but growing fears of recession could continue to keep the USD supported on dips," Maybank GM Research analysts said in a research note, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve.

With the global economy struggling, demand for safe havens is favouring the dollar, especially at the expense of trade and export-driven Asian currencies, even as Fed rate hike expectations soften.

Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE tumbled as much as 3.5%, set to mark their worst session since May 12.

"Equities in Indonesia are plunging on the fact that Bank Indonesia (BI) is behind on the rate hike curve and has not provided any guidance for further tightening ahead," said Fakhrul Fulvian, an economist at Trimegah Securities.

The market wants BI to raise rates soon to catch up with inflation expectations as a failure to do so could risk destabilising financial markets, Fulvian added.

The rupiah IDR=has, however, pared some losses after the country proposed raising palm oil export quotas on Friday

Yields on Singapore's 10-year bonds SG10YT=RR, seen as a safer bet in the region, fell 11.2 basis points to 2.811%, while the Singapore dollar =SGD was trading flat as it tends to outperform in a subdued risk environment.

China's central bank said it has upgraded a currency swap facility with Hong Kong to a permanent agreement and expanded the size to 800 billion yuan ($119.40 billion) from 500 billion yuan.

China's yuan rose 0.2% while equities in Shanghai .SSEC were up 0.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include AirAsia Indonesia Tbk PT CMPP.JK down -7%; Golden Flower Tbk PT POLU.JK down -6.98% and Mahaka Radio Integra Tbk PT MARI.JK down -6.98%

** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Dialog Group Bhd DIAL.KL down -3.77% and IOI Corporation Bhd IOIB.KL down -2.56%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0527 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.04

-14.91

.N225

+0.6

-9.31

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.17

-5.02

.SSEC

+0.20

-6.74

India

INR=IN

+0.01

-5.96

.NSEI

-0.37

-9.56

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.17

-4.75

.JKSE

-2.53

0.62

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

-5.56

.KLSE

-0.67

-8.13

Philippines

PHP=

+0.19

-7.32

.PSI

+0.16

-13.30

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.05

-8.41

.KS11

-0.93

-23.30

Singapore

SGD=

-0.08

-3.46

.STI

+0.78

-0.13

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.13

-7.06

.TWII

-0.72

-21.84

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.07

-6.34

.SETI

-0.26

-5.37

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Desai)

