EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia stocks slip further after cenbank cuts GDP view

April 19 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares extended losses on Tuesday after the central bank flagged risks from rising inflation and cut its annual economic growth forecast, even though it expectedly left interest rates at record lows.

Equities in Jakarta .JKSE fell 1.1% by 0831 GMT and were on track for their worst day since Feb. 24, while the rupiah IDR= firmed 0.2%, outperforming its peers in the region.

Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI at 3.50% and said high commodity prices would support the country's exports in 2022 and that year-end inflation would remain within its 2%-4% target.

"BI at this point in time can continue to keep policy on hold, and they don't have to follow the Fed in hiking, because inflation generally is still under control and there's no massive pressure on the rupiah in particular," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Banking Group, Singapore.

The effect of U.S. rates "hasn't really translated into downward pressure on the rupiah at this stage, so as long as this situation can remain stable, BI can continue to keep policy on hold," Goh said.

Yields on Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bonds ID10YT=RR were at their highest since September 2020.

Central banks in the region are under growing pressure to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve in tightening policy as inflationary pressures deepen. A Reuters poll last week found that analysts expect Bank Indonesia to raise rates next quarter.

"Central banks in the region either need to join in or speed up the pace of policy normalisation," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

"Economies are now seeing a much more broad-based recovery while policy rates are still very much in crisis-mode territory. Hence, central banks in the region will need to calibrate their policy stance for the state of the recovery."

Most other equity markets in the region gained after China pledged to provide further stimulus to cushion the economic slowdown caused by its zero-COVID stance.

Thai stocks .SETI snapped a three-day losing streak to rise 0.7%, while Singapore .STI, Philippine .PSI and South Korean .KS11 shares gained between 0.6% and 1%.

Most emerging Asian currencies were weaker with investors taking risky bets off the table as they digested hawkish comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, which sent the dollar to a fresh two-year high.

Separately, the World Bank cut its global growth projections for 2022 due to the impact from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Singapore's dollar SGD=, the Philippine peso PHP= and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC slipped 0.2% each.

The Thai baht THB=TH eased 0.2%. A recent surge in oil prices has pressured the energy-sensitive currency.

Thailand's central bank said on Monday it had further relaxed foreign exchange regulations to allow for easier capital movement and risk management amid volatility in the currency.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE: Bank Bumi Arta Tbk PT BNBA.JK, down 6.95%; Darma Henwa Tbk PT DEWA.JK, down 6.94%; PT Temas Tbk TMAS.JK, down 6.94%

** Indonesian 10-yr benchmark yields up 2.199 basis points at 6.979%​​

** Indian rupee INR=IN down for fifth straight day, slips 0.2% on high oil prices

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0905 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-1.05

-10.32

.N225

+0.69

-6.28

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.22

-0.40

.SSEC

-0.05

-12.25

India

INR=IN

-0.07

-2.59

.NSEI

0.38

-0.67

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.13

-0.59

.JKSE

-1.05

9.39

Malaysia

MYR=

0.00

-2.09

.KLSE

0.00

2.84

Philippines

PHP=

-0.22

-2.71

.PSI

0.60

-1.19

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.20

-3.90

.KS11

0.95

-8.69

Singapore

SGD=

-0.26

-1.18

.STI

0.29

6.05

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.15

-5.32

.TWII

0.56

-6.73

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.24

-1.01

.SETI

0.68

1.31

