EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia stocks slip ahead of c.bank review; currencies ease

By Savyata Mishra

April 19 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares touched a 6-week low on Tuesday ahead of a central bank policy meeting where interest rates are expected to stay at record lows while regional currencies were mostly weaker as investors took risky bets off the table.

"While (Bank Indonesia) is widely expected to keep the policy rate unchanged, the market will watch out for any tweaks in its inflation rhetoric," OCBC analysts said in a note.

Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE fell 0.7% to their lowest since March 8, the sole underperformer in the region. Most other regional equity markets broadly gained, supported by a stimulus promise from China to cushion the economic slowdown caused by its zero-COVID stance.

"With many markets off trading yesterday due to holiday, relatively thin liquidity conditions may be a factor for the mixed sentiments overnight, which kept some market participants from taking on aggressive bets in the markets," ING analysts said in a note.

Thai stocks .SETI snapped a three-day losing streak to rise 0.6%. Singapore .STI, Philippines .PSI and South Korea shares .KS11 all gained between 0.5% and 1%.

Emerging Asian currencies eased against the greenback, which rose to a fresh two-year high overnight on the prospect of aggressive Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening.

Singapore's dollar SGD= slipped 0.2%, followed by a 0.1% drop in Philippines peso PHP=.

Investors digested hawkish comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on the pace of U.S. rate rises and the World Bank's cut in global growth projections due to the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Against the background of aggressive Fed tightening expectations, Morgan Stanley analysts expect central banks in Asia "will need to calibrate their policy stance for the state of the recovery".

Ahead of Bank Indonesia's meeting, the rupiah IDR= bucked the overall negative trend to rise 0.1% in choppy trading. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll, but is likely to raise rates next quarter as central banks in Asia play catch-up with the Fed to temper inflationary pressures.

The Thai baht THB=TH was down 0.1% after paring early losses. A recent surge in oil prices has pressured the energy-sensitive currency.

Poon Panichpibool, a strategist at Krung Thai Bank, said one factor that could contribute to weakness in the baht would be the lack of foreign fund flows as investors assess the COVID-19 situation after Songkran festivities. Markets were closed for three days last week to mark Thailand's new year.

Thailand's central bank said on Monday it had further relaxed foreign exchange regulations to allow for easier capital movement and risk management amid volatility in the currency.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE: Bank Bumi Arta Tbk PT BNBA.JK down 6.95%; Darma Henwa Tbk PT DEWA.JK down 6.94%; TBS Energi Utama Tbk PT TOBA.JK down 6.91%

** Indonesian 10-yr benchmark yields are up 1.5 basis points at 6.972%​​

** Indian rupee INR=IN down for fifth straight day, slips 0.2% on high oil prices

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0504 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.87

-10.15

.N225

+0.6

-6.37

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.08

-0.26

.SSEC

0.12

-12.10

India

INR=IN

-0.12

-2.64

.NSEI

0.01

-1.03

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.06

-0.66

.JKSE

-0.85

9.60

Malaysia

MYR=

0.00

-2.09

.KLSE

0.00

2.84

Philippines

PHP=

-0.13

-2.64

.PSI

0.51

-1.28

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.04

-3.75

.KS11

0.92

-8.72

Singapore

SGD=

-0.16

-1.08

.STI

0.56

6.34

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.14

-5.30

.TWII

0.75

-6.55

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.15

-0.92

.SETI

0.66

1.29

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.