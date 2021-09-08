EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia stocks, rupiah stumble as consumer confidence dips

By Harish Sridharan

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares hit a near two-week low and the rupiah was on track for its worst session in almost three weeks on Wednesday after data showed consumer confidence in the country fell last month.

Emerging Asian currencies broadly weakened against a stronger dollar, with Thailand's baht THB=TH and South Korea's won KRW=KFTC leading losses, while concerns over slowing economic growth in the United States weighed on equities.

Equities in Jakarta .JKSE dropped as much as 1.2% to their lowest since Aug. 27, after a central bank survey showed the consumer confidence index fell further in August to 77.3, compared with 80.2 in the previous month. The USD/IDR weakened 0.4% to 14,265.

The survey overshadowed some relief on the pandemic front for Southeast Asia's most populous nation, whose daily coronavirus positivity rate dropped below the World Health Organization's (WHO) benchmark for the first time on Tuesday.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= dipped slightly and stocks in Kuala Lampur .KSLE were relatively flat a day before Bank Negara Malaysia's policy decision.

A Reuters survey showed that the central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 1.75%, as the country gradually reopens its economy amid a ramped-up COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The baht THB=TH, one of the worst performing currencies in the region this year, dropped a further 0.5%, as the greenback .DXY hovered near a one-week peak. The won weakened 0.6%. USD/

"Some drags from signs of portfolio outflows in recent days could be weighing on THB," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

A relatively weaker overnight session on Wall Street hurt stocks in the region, with Singapore .STI, South Korea .KS11 and Thailand .SETI shedding between 0.1% and 0.8%. .N

Meanwhile, a senior official in the Philippines said on Tuesday its capital region will remain under the second-strictest coronavirus containment measures, despite announcing a relaxation of curbs a day earlier. Stocks in Manila .PSI fell 0.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 2.4 basis points at 6.141%

** Top loser on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE was Boston Furniture Industries Tbk PT SOFA.JK, down 8.96%

** Taiwan stocks .TWII down 1.1%, their biggest one-day fall since August 19

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0405 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.00

-6.38

.N225

0.41

9.01

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.05

+1.00

.SSEC

0.07

5.93

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-0.48

.NSEI

0.11

24.32

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.39

-1.58

.JKSE

-0.90

1.31

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.04

-3.26

.KLSE

-0.07

-2.76

Philippines

PHP=

+0.07

-4.20

.PSI

-0.28

-3.45

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.61

-6.76

.KS11

-0.87

9.96

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-1.81

.STI

-0.69

8.55

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.11

+2.81

.TWII

-1.07

17.03

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.52

-8.57

.SETI

-0.01

12.90

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.