EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia stocks, rupiah fall as China coal prices tumble

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Stocks and the currency of Indonesia, the world's top thermal coal exporter, fell on Thursday as coal prices skid amid signs of Chinese intervention, while the Malaysian bourse eased too after news of U.S. regulatory action on a glove maker.

Asian currencies were mixed with Singapore's dollar SGD=, the Thai baht THB=TH and the Philippine peso PHP= trading flat to lower against a steady dollar, while their equities .STI, .PSI, .SETI made modest gains.

The mood has been sombre after debt-laden China Evergrande Group's 3333.HK deal to sell a stake in its property services unit fell through this week, reviving concerns about a crisis at the country's high-yield real estate sector.

Evergrande has, however, secured an extension on a defaulted bond, financial provider REDD reported, offering rare respite to the developer.

Resuming trade after a holiday, Indonesia's rupiah IDR= fell 0.4% to 14,130 per dollar, as China's thermal coal futures extended losses run up since Tuesday when Beijing signalled it might intervene to cool soaring coal prices.

Jakarta shares .JKSE slipped with energy stocks leading the decline.

High coal prices this year have boosted Indonesia's trade balance and supported the currency, which has risen 3.5% since July. Equities have also been trading close to a record top.

"Rupiah has strengthened quite a bit and it's giving back some gains. The coal situation is more of an excuse to reduce long rupiah positions," Bank of Singapore FX analyst Moh Siong Sim said.

Bank Indonesia does not want the currency to appreciate too much and long-term equity inflows could potentially offset the hit from a drop in coal prices, he added.

In Malaysia, gains in palm oil stocks were countered by a slide in glove makers on the benchmark index .KSLE after the United States barred imports from Supermax Corp SUPM.KL over alleged forced labour practices.

While Supermax is not part of the benchmark, the news triggered a 3.9% and 2.8% drop in shares of Top Glove Corp TPGC.KL, world's biggest latex glove maker that faced a similar ban last year, and Hartalega Holdings HTHB.KL.

Supermax plunged 10%.

South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 rose 0.4% after data showed its 20-day exports soared 36%, easing some concerns about supply-chain disruptions caused by the energy crisis in neighbouring China.

Fellow tech exporting region Taiwan's stocks .TWII also firmed 0.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.6 basis points at 6.215%

** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is down 3.60 basis points at 1.216%

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI .STI include Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd HKLD.SI, up 1.57% and Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust AEMN.SI, up 1.32%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0409 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.13

-9.53

.N225

-0.54

6.02

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.03

+2.14

.SSEC

0.46

3.76

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-2.41

.NSEI

0.28

31.01

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.37

-0.60

.JKSE

-0.18

11.12

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.12

-3.25

.KLSE

-0.41

-1.69

Philippines

PHP=

-0.10

-5.53

.PSI

0.23

2.44

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.08

-7.57

.KS11

0.13

4.99

Singapore

SGD=

+0.07

-1.61

.STI

-0.03

12.42

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.11

+2.17

.TWII

0.34

15.02

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.03

-10.16

.SETI

0.24

13.26

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

