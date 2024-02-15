EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia stocks rise as Prabowo poised to become president; Taiwan soars

By Himanshi Akhand

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks raced to their highest in more than a month on Thursday after Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto declared victory in the country's presidential election, while a tech-fuelled rally pushed Taiwan shares to a record high.

Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE jumped as much as 2.2% to their highest level since Jan. 8.

After months of uncertainty, ex-special forces commander Prabowo appeared in unofficial counts to comfortably win the hotly contested election in a single round.

Quick ballot counts by independent pollsters showed he won nearly 60% of votes, surpassing pre-election projections of a slim majority. Such counts have proven accurate in past votes.

"Prabowo's dominant lead suggestive of an outright victory is consistent with initial relief buoyancy in rupiah and Indonesian assets," Vishnu Varathan, chief economist, Asia ex-Japan at Mizuho Bank, said in a client note.

"Initial rupiah cheer is likely to be cautiously reined in, with further upside conditional on delivering economic/fiscal results and political stability."

The rupiah IDR= strengthened as much as 0.3% in early trade before turning lower. It was last down 0.2%.

Other stock markets rose on the back of Wall Street's gains overnight. .N

Taiwan stocks .TWII surged as much as 3.5% to a record high as markets reopened after the Lunar New Year holidays, with chip shares leading tech stocks higher in catch-up trade.

Chipmaker TSMC 2330.TW soared as much as 9.8% to an all-time high.

Stocks in Singapore .STI rose 1%. Equities in the Philippines .PSI pared earlier gains and were last up 0.4%.

The Philippine central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 6.50% for a third straight meeting, as expected, as price pressures have further eased.

The Philippine peso PHP= was largely unchanged at 55.96 per U.S. dollar after the decision.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR=, South Korea's won KRW=KFTC and Singapore's dollar SGD= edged up 0.1% each.

The dollar consolidated below a three-month high after U.S. inflation data pushed back bets on a first rate cut by the Federal Reserve to the middle of the year. FRX/

The market is currently pricing in no rate cut for March, and see a 60% chance the Fed will also hold rates at its May meeting.

"We have essentially vacillated between two extremes on market expectations for Fed cuts and we believe that a period of stabilization is to be expected for the market to find its footing again," analysts at Maybank wrote.

Markets in China are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays and will resume trade on Monday, Feb. 19. Investors are waiting to see what Beijing could do next to shore up the country's battered stock market after appointing a new markets regulator just before the break.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Singapore's Q4 economy grows slower than first estimates

** Tourism-driven Thai economy likely grew 2.5% in Q4 but outlook uncertain

** Japan unexpectedly slips into recession, Germany now world's third-biggest economy

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0725 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= +0.28 -6.04 .N225 1.21 14.03 China CNY=CFXS - -1.32 .SSEC - -3.67 India INR=IN +0.02 +0.23 .NSEI 0.04 0.54 Indonesia IDR= -0.19 -1.44 .JKSE 1.79 0.91 Malaysia MYR= +0.08 -3.95 .KLSE -0.04 5.09 Philippines PHP= +0.37 -1.02 .PSI 0.40 6.70 S.Korea KRW=KFTC +0.10 -3.45 .KS11 -0.25 -1.56 Singapore SGD= +0.10 -2.07 .STI 0.99 -2.16 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.23 -2.21 .TWII 3.03 3.98 Thailand THB=TH -0.12 -5.45 .SETI 0.14 -2.03 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Subhranshu Sahu) ((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.