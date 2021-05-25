EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia stocks rise ahead of c.bank meet, Asian currencies up

By Harish Sridharan

May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares rose more than 1% on Tuesday ahead of a central bank policy meeting, while the rupiah and broader Asian currencies gained on the back of a weaker U.S dollar and a drop in U.S Treasury yields.

Equities in Taiwan .TWII and South Korea .KS11 took their cue from a jump on Wall Street, with the latter gaining as much as 2% and hitting a two-week high. The strong U.S. session also gave an added boost to Indonesia stocks .JKSE, which climbed 1.4%.

Southeast Asia's largest economy has struggled to regain momentum lost in the previous year when the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, despite record-low interest rates and capital injections. Bank Indonesia (BI) is expected to keep its key policy rate at all-time lows

The rupiah IDR=, favoured by foreign investors looking to tap Indonesia's high-yielding bonds, has come under renewed pressure amid capital outflows. It tacked on 0.1% on Tuesday.

"Despite the growth backdrop being weak and even with subsequent waves of COVID-9 infections hurting domestic demand, BI will prioritise macro-stability at its meeting, as it has in the past few months," an analyst at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

However, he noted that for now BI remains largely tied to loose policy given the risks to outlook.

Asia's other emerging currencies found support from a pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields after officials from the Federal Reserve reaffirmed a commitment to maintain loose monetary policy, brushing off recent hints of tapering bond purchases amid fears over high inflation.

Stocks in Thailand .SETI and Philippines .PSI gained 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively, while the South Korean won KRW=KFTC strengthened 0.5%.

Equities in Singapore .STI advanced as much as 0.7%, hitting two-week highs, after the country maintained its growth forecast for 2021.

The city-state's economy grew 1.3% in the first quarter year-on-year, expanding more than first thought as it benefited from improved manufacturing and wholesale trade.

Stocks in Taiwan .TWII were the top gainers in the region and the currency TWD=TP was among the best.

The country's industrial production for April marked the 15th consecutive month of year-on-year growth, even as it battles a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

"Sustained growth in domestic and external demand will continue to support Taiwan's industrial production moving forward. However, recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the country increases concern over the upcoming economic performance due to heightened state of restrictions," said MIDF Research.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE was Graha Layar Prima Tbk PT BLTZ.JK, up 25%

** Top gainer on the Singapore STI .STI was Genting Singapore Ltd GENS.SI, up 2.47

** Min Aik Technology Co Ltd 3060.TW and Ampacs Corp 6743.TW top gainers on the Taiwan SE Weighted Index .TWII

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0352 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.03

-5.03

.N225

-

-

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.13

+1.82

.SSEC

1.60

2.31

India

INR=IN

+0.00

+0.14

.NSEI

0.62

9.37

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.11

-2.05

.JKSE

1.40

-2.25

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.10

-2.90

.KLSE

0.00

-3.40

Philippines

PHP=

-0.10

-0.12

.PSI

0.32

-13.38

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.45

-3.19

.KS11

0.79

10.29

Singapore

SGD=

+0.02

-0.47

.STI

0.49

10.38

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.36

+2.27

.TWII

1.69

12.77

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.06

-4.37

.SETI

0.74

7.87

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

