EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia stocks drop as govt's bond deal with c.bank irks market

By Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian equities slipped on Tuesday as investors kept a cautious stance after the government extended its fiscal deficit financing arrangement with the central bank, a scheme that led to simmering worries last year about the bank's independence.

Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE fell as much as 0.8% after Bank Indonesia (BI) said on Monday it would buy bonds to finance COVID-19 relief measures, similar to a deal that raised concerns over inflation, the rupiah and BI's independence.

"Return of 'burden sharing' is likely to reignite medium-term concerns, including on policy credibility & debt monetization," analysts at Bank of America Global Research said in a note.

The rupiah IDR= strengthened 0.2%, however, as the news coincided with a weaker U.S. dollar and Indonesia relaxing some pandemic-led restrictions.

Kunal Kundu, an economist at Societe Generale, maintained a positive view on the bond-buying arrangement.

"Spending is important at this stage. If government revenue resource is a problem, then debt monetisation is the answer," he said.

"Given that the Indonesian government has showcased its strong desire to remain on the path of fiscal consolidation, higher level of debt monetisation should not derail the sentiment."

Stock markets in Malaysia .KLSE, the Philippines .PSI, and South Korea .KS11 climbed more than 1% each, helped by vaccine optimism in the United States and easing concerns around the Federal Reserve's policy settings. MKTS/GLOB.N

South Korea's KOSPI and the won KRW=KFTC, which have endured a lacklustre third quarter so far, strengthened for a second straight session.

The Bank of Korea is expected to raise interest rates on Thursday, making it the first major central bank in Asia to do so, a Reuters poll showed.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark ID3YT=RR yield down 2.1 basis points at 6.36%.

** Top gainers on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl index .KLSE include Sime Darby Plantation SIPL.KL up 6.4% and Sime Darby Bhd SIME.KL up 4.2%.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0710 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.13

-5.99

.N225

0.87

1.05

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.05

+0.77

.SSEC

1.08

1.20

India

INR=IN

+0.11

-1.44

.NSEI

0.42

18.48

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.14

-2.43

.JKSE

-0.70

1.47

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.21

-4.63

.KLSE

1.49

-5.04

Philippines

PHP=

+0.21

-4.07

.PSI

1.32

-6.46

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.69

-6.81

.KS11

1.56

9.22

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-2.58

.STI

0.63

9.26

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.20

+1.99

.TWII

0.46

14.16

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.64

-9.25

.SETI

0.65

9.87

($1 = 14,385 rupiah)

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.