EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia stocks at 1-month high as Prabowo poised to become president

By Himanshi Akhand

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks raced to their highest in over a month on Thursday after defence minister Prabowo Subianto declared victory in the country's presidential election, while Taiwan shares rose to record highs along with gains for other markets.

Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE jumped as much as 2.2% to their highest level since Jan. 8.

After months of uncertainty, ex-special forces commander Prabowo appeared in unofficial counts to comfortably win the hotly contested election in a single round.

Quick ballot counts by independent pollsters showed he won nearly 60% of votes, surpassing pre-election projections of a slim majority. Such counts have proven accurate in past votes.

"Prabowo's dominant lead suggestive of an outright victory is consistent with initial relief buoyancy in rupiah and Indonesian assets," said Vishnu Varathan, chief economist, Asia ex-Japan at Mizuho Bank, in a client note.

"Initial rupiah cheer is likely to be cautiously reined in, with further upside conditional on delivering economic/fiscal results and political stability," he added.

The rupiah IDR= strengthened as much as 0.3% early in the session before turning lower. It was last down 0.2%

Other stock markets rose on the back of Wall Street's gains overnight. .N

Taiwan stocks .TWII surged as much as 3.5% to hit a record high on the first day of trading after the Lunar New Year holidays in the country. Chipmaker TSMC 2330.TW soared over 9%.

Stocks in Singapore .STI rose 0.9% and those in Manila .PSI were up 0.8% ahead of the country's interest rate decision.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who expected a first rate cut in the third quarter of 2024.

The Philippine peso PHP= rose 0.3%, with most other regional currencies also inching higher.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= and South Korea's won KRW=KFTC edged up 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

The dollar consolidated below a three-month high after U.S. inflation data pushed back bets on a first rate cut by the Federal Reserve to the middle of the year.

The market is currently pricing in no rate cut in March, and see a 60% chance the Fed will also hold rates at its May meeting.

"We have essentially vacillated between two extremes on market expectations for Fed cuts and we believe that a period of stabilization is to be expected for the market to find its footing again," analysts at Maybank wrote.

Markets in China are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays and will resume trade on Monday, Feb. 19.

Investors are waiting to see what Beijing could do next to shore up the country's battered stock market after appointing a new markets regulator just before the break.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Singapore's Q4 economy grows slower than first estimates

** Tourism-driven Thai economy likely grew 2.5% in Q4 but outlook uncertain

** Japan unexpectedly slips into recession, Germany now world's third-biggest economy

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0426 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= +0.24 -6.08 .N225 1.07 13.88 China CNY=CFXS - -1.32 .SSEC - -3.67 India INR=IN +0.03 +0.24 .NSEI -0.01 0.49 Indonesia IDR= -0.22 -1.47 .JKSE 1.63 0.74 Malaysia MYR= +0.15 -3.89 .KLSE -0.20 4.92 Philippines PHP= +0.33 -1.06 .PSI 0.82 7.15 S.Korea KRW=KFTC +0.14 -3.41 .KS11 -0.18 -1.49 Singapore SGD= +0.04 -2.13 .STI 0.90 -2.25 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.19 -2.17 .TWII 2.97 3.92 Thailand THB=TH -0.08 -5.41 .SETI 0.16 -2.02 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.