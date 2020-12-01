EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia shares gain on rate cut hopes, broader optimism

By Shashwat Awasthi

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks climbed on Wednesday as markets weighed the chances of further policy easing by its central bank, while hopes forcoronavirus vaccines and fresh stimulus in the United States buoyed broader risk sentiment.

Emerging Asian currencies firmed as the U.S. dollar's index against major currencies =USD sank to a more than two-and-a-half year low, and regional equities maintained their bright start to December after blistering gains last month.

Shares in Jakarta .JKSE inched close to a more than nine-month high. Data released Tuesday showed core inflation eased in November and annual inflation remained below Bank Indonesia's (BI) target range.

"We believe that BI will be open to slashing borrowing costs further, likely in early 2021, should economic growth remain downbeat and especially if the Indonesian rupiah can sustain its recent appreciation trend in coming quarters," Nicholas Mapa, a Manila-based senior economist at Dutch bank ING, said.

BI held off on easing its policy earlier this year to support a weak rupiah, but cut rates to a record low last month to reignite the economy hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in Southeast Asia.

The rupiah IDR= traded flat on Wednesday.

Across the region, risk appetite was whetted by calls from top U.S. economic officials for more coronavirus stimulus and multiple vaccine candidates awaiting emergency regulatory approval. GLOB/MKTS

South Korean shares .KS11 jumped over 1% to a fresh record high after robust November trade data fueled a surge in shares of heavyweight chipmakers.

The won KRW=KFTC gained 0.5% and hit its highest level since June 2018.

Thailand's baht THB=TH edged up to a near two-week high. The currency has appreciated more than 4.5% since October, prompting the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to announce measures to try and cap some gains in the currency.

A briefing to unveil additional measures to contain the baht will occur next week, while minutes of the latest BOT policy meeting revealed it was worried about the baht's rapid rise.

"Despite weak activity data and expectations for a contraction in GDP of close to 7% year-on-year in 2020, the THB has been remarkably resilient," Mizuho analysts said in a note.

"Against a backdrop of broad weak USD trend, a large current account surplus and a positive real rate environment, tempering THB gains may prove increasingly challenging."

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 2.4 basis points at 4.926%

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include Alfa Energi Investama FIRE.JK up 25%, Anabatic Technologies ATIC.JK up 22.31% and Bank Bukopin BBKP.JK up​ 21.43%

** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI include Thanulux TNL.BK up 29.75%, Thai Film Industries TFI.BK up 25% and Triple I Logistics III.BK up​ 7.36%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0401 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.08

+4.05

.N225

0.05

13.30

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.25

+6.25

.SSEC

0.09

13.27

India

INR=IN

+0.06

-2.80

.NSEI

-0.09

7.64

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

-1.56

.JKSE

0.52

-8.66

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.20

+0.47

.KLSE

-0.08

0.77

Philippines

PHP=

+0.04

+5.45

.PSI

0.58

-9.79

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.49

+5.05

.KS11

1.18

21.28

Singapore

SGD=

+0.05

+0.60

.STI

-0.50

-13.12

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.16

+5.61

.TWII

0.55

16.37

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.10

-1.03

.SETI

0.45

-9.66

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.