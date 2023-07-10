EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia rupiah leads losses among currencies; equities remain upbeat

By Nausheen Thusoo

July 10 (Reuters) - Asian emerging market currencies fell on Monday, led by the Indonesian rupiah, while equities were mostly positive as investors awaited U.S. initial jobless claims data.

The rupiah IDR= weakened 0.5% to hit its lowest since March 24. The country's central bank on Friday said it was ready to intervene in the FX market to defend the rupiah if needed.

Hawkish tones from the U.S. Federal Reserve and weaker economic data from China, Indonesia's largest trading partner, has increased expectations for a softening in Indonesian exports and weighed the rupiah down, said Josua Pardede, chief economist at PermataBank.

Data in China showed the country's factory gate deflation deepened in June and missed expectations, while consumer prices were unchanged as the country's post-COVID recovery faltered.

Analysts at OCBC wrote in a note that the softer CPI is reflecting still weak domestic Chinese demand and the PPI deflation underscores the strains on factories.

"Looking ahead, in year-over-year terms, we expect China's PPI deflation to persist in the coming months," analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote in a note.

Market participants are also awaiting U.S. consumer prices data for cues about the Fed's rate hike trajectory. The risk of higher global rates for longer has caused havoc in bond markets, where U.S. 10-year yields jumped 23 basis points last week.

"If the market starts to price in for the Fed to hike rates beyond July, then it's going to be positive for the dollar against the emerging market currencies, which will then put pressure on central banks," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"To protect currency value against the U.S. Dollar they (central banks) might feel compelled to sound more hawkish than they are," Tan said.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS toppled 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC rose 0.2%.

The Thai baht THB=TH and the Singapore dollar SGD= dropped 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively. The Philippine peso PHP= toppled 0.1%.

Regional stocks were up, with Kuala Lumpur .KLSE leading the gains and rising more than 0.6% to post its best intraday percentage gain in a week.

Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE gained 0.5%. Singapore .STI was up 0.2%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's forex reserves drop to $137.5 bln at end-June

** Thai cenbank reserves fall to $218.2 bln in week ended June 30

** Philippines gross foreign reserves at $99.8 billion at end-June

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0422 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.56

-8.23

.N225

-0.064

24.05

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.11

-4.61

.SSEC

0.17

3.65

India

INR=IN

+0.19

+0.17

.NSEI

0.16

6.94

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.39

+2.47

.JKSE

0.49

-1.48

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.04

-5.66

.KLSE

0.56

-7.36

Philippines

PHP=

-0.18

+0.09

.PSI

0.09

-2.77

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.02

-3.13

.KS11

0.04

13.02

Singapore

SGD=

-0.16

-0.63

.STI

0.21

-3.24

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.09

-2.07

.TWII

0.07

17.95

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.30

-1.66

.SETI

-0.02

-10.70

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

