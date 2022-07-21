EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia rupiah hovers around 2-year low as c.bank holds rates

By Tejaswi Marthi

July 21 (Reuters) - The Indonesia rupiah hovered around a two-year low on Thursday after the country's central bank held its key lending rate steady as expected, while the Thai baht hit a more than 15-year trough in an overall subdued Asian currency market.

The rupiah IDR= hit its lowest level since May 2020 and was last down 0.3%, after Bank Indonesia (BI) left its key lending rate unchanged, but flagged an acceleration in monetary policy normalisation to counter inflationary pressures.

BI maintained that inflation will return to its 2%-4% target range in 2023 after likely overshooting this year.

"Even though the rupiah did not depreciate as much as its peers, the central bank's decision could start putting pressure on the currency in the coming months," said Fakhrul Fulvian, an economist at Trimegah Securities, adding that a rate hike could be on the table at their August meeting.

Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE also slipped 0.5%.

The baht THB=TH fell over 0.5% to hit its lowest level since December 2006. Maybank analysts said COVID-19 flare-ups in China and the perceptions of lagging policy normalisation in Thailand versus its peers were weighing on the currency.

"EM currencies are now experiencing pressure as flows are likely to be limited going ahead. And with lower global slowdown in growth, there are increasing chances of recession in some countries," Fakhrul said.

Most stocks in the region rose tracking an overnight Wall Street rally after Tesla TSLA.O posted better-than-expected results after the bell, easing investors' concerns about slowing economic growth. .N

Stocks in South Korea .KS11 and Malaysia .KLSE rose 0.9% each to lead gains in the region. Stocks in India .NSEI edged higher, too. The Philippine' stocks .PSI bucked the trend to fall 0.3%

Also providing some relief to markets was the highly awaited resumption of Russia's gas supply to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, thereby addressing Europe's supply concerns amid an economic tit-for-tat with the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine.

Investors kept a wary eye on the situation in China where a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and a slump in the property market amid growing calls for mortgage boycotts could hurt risk sentiment.

"While we think that the virus is an important growth indicator for the coming quarters, the homebuyers refusal to pay mortgages on unfinished properties exposes unresolved issues of the property sector," analysts at Goldamn Sachs said in a note.

"It is critical for policymakers to restore confidence in the market quickly to avoid a potential negative feedback loop and renewed deterioration in the property market, which is seeing a very fragile recovery."

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields unchanged at 7.503% after Bank Indonesia held key lending rate at a record low

** Bank Of Japan retains easy policy, Kuroda shuns chance of near-term rate hike

** Asia's central banks forced to play catch-up in global rush to raise rates

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0807 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.29

-16.97

.N225

0.44

-3.43

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.14

-6.08

.SSEC

-0.99

-10.10

India

INR=IN

+0.03

-7.05

.NSEI

0.18

-4.63

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.30

-5.19

.JKSE

-0.53

3.90

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.09

-6.51

.KLSE

0.91

-7.50

Philippines

PHP=

-0.12

-9.48

.PSI

-0.30

-12.16

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.40

-9.09

.KS11

0.93

-19.09

Singapore

SGD=

-0.11

-3.27

.STI

-0.48

0.99

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.02

-7.36

.TWII

1.39

-18.01

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.54

-9.45

.SETI

0.13

-7.02

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

