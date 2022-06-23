EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia, Philippines await rate decision, Singapore inflation spikes

By Savyata Mishra

June 23 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah rose while the Philippine peso dipped on Thursday as investors awaited interest rate decisions from both countries' central banks, which have so far stood relatively dovish in the face of an aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve.

The rupiah IDR= rose 0.2%, bucking negative sentiment in the market, ahead of its policy decision later in the day, with economists expecting Bank Indonesia (BI) to hold interest rates steady.

BI's outgoing governor, Perry Warjiyo, said at a World Bank event on Wednesday that it does not need to rush into raising rates unless it notices fundamental inflationary pressures.

"No rate hike and no clear guidance will provide further downside risk for rupiah and equity market," said Fakhrul Fulvian, an economist at Trimegah Securities, adding that any increase will be received positively by the market.

"Markets basically want a rate hike."

Meanwhile, the peso PHP= slipped 0.2%, suffering losses for the seventh session in row, with investors worrying that a widely expected 25 basis points (bps) rate hike will not be enough to cool its inflation that is running at a more than three-year high.

Emerging Asian central banks have tried to keep pace with the recent tightening by the Fed but have fallen behind the curve as concerns around the economic pain associated with aggressive rate hikes abound.

Markets are also spooked by grim inflation data from Britain and Canada that galloped to a 40-year high, mounting pressure on the central banks to raise rates.

Among other regional currencies, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Thai baht THB=TH slipped 0.3% and Malaysia's ringgit MYR= was flat.

The Singaporean dollar SGD= slipped 0.3% after its inflation reading came in at a more than 10-year high on Thursday, increasing the odds of a further inter-cycle tightening in October.

The Indian rupee INR=IN held firm at 0.2% , owing to a 2% slip in oil prices overnight.

Globally, sentiments remained fragile after the Fed chairman Jerome Powell pledged full commitment to bring prices under control, despite the risks of an economic downturn. Markets are pricing in another 75 basis point increase in July.

"The Asia session may continue to see growth worries being the key overhang for risk sentiments, driving a cautious mood overall," Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG, said in a note.

Equity markets wobbled, with shares in Philippines .PSI down 1.8%, Jakarta .JKSE down 0.5% and Taiwan shares .TWII dipping 1.2%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thailand's inflation will remain elevated this year but should fall back into the central bank's target range of 1-3% in the second quarter of next year, a bank official said on Thursday

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 4.8 basis points at 7.446%​​

** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 2.7 basis points at 3.001%​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0450 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.58

-15.06

.N225

-0.04

-9.22

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.15

-5.32

.SSEC

0.58

-9.72

India

INR=IN

+0.17

-5.02

.NSEI

1.03

-10.27

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.20

-3.94

.JKSE

-0.52

5.57

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.02

-5.45

.KLSE

-0.04

-8.74

Philippines

PHP=

-0.22

-6.41

.PSI

-1.77

-14.94

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.28

-8.62

.KS11

-0.37

-21.61

Singapore

SGD=

-0.09

-2.81

.STI

0.62

-0.36

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.00

-7.05

.TWII

-1.09

-16.68

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.25

-5.74

.SETI

0.30

-5.61

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

