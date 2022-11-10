EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia, Philippine stocks drop 1% as rate hike prospects firm

By Navya Mittal

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Shares in the Philippines and Indonesia led losses among emerging Asian markets on Thursday as further steep interest rate hikes by their central banks remained a possibility due to strong economic growth.

Stocks in Manila .PSI and Jakarta .JSKE lost over 1% each. The Philippine peso PHP= and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= were a tad weaker in choppy trading, as the U.S. dollar firmed ahead of inflation data from the world's largest economy.

Shares in Thailand .SETI and South Korea .KS11 fell 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively, as broader sentiment remained subdued ahead of the U.S. data that could inform the Federal Reserve's policy path ahead.

The Philippine economy grew at a faster-than-expected rate, but the government said the recovery is not without risks given rising rates and soaring inflation that could crimp consumer spending.

Still, the growth figures give the Philippine central bank more room to manoeuvre as it looks to match the Fed's pace of policy tightening.

"Today's Q3 GDP report suggests that the Philippines will easily attain its growth target for the year ... With growth resilient, we expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to remain hawkish with the central bank likely pushing the policy rate to 5.5% by year-end," said Nicholas Mapa, senior Economist at ING.

A similar theme played out in Indonesia earlier this week after its economy expanded at its fastest pace in more than a year in the third quarter, although risks from weaker commodity prices, tighter policy and inflation loomed.

In broader Asia, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= slipped 0.3% and the South Korean won KRW=FTC dropped 0.6%.

The ringgit has lost more than 11% of its value this year and is among the top losers in the region. Analysts have sounded caution on Malaysia due to risks of a global slowdown as well as upcoming elections.

"With fears of a deep and prolonged recession in place, we are firmly in the camp that Malaysia's business cycle is headed for a cyclical slowdown from 4Q22 to 2Q23," analysts at Malaysian bank RHB said in a note.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS slipped for the fourth straight session and stocks .SSEC eased for the third consecutive day as the country continued to grapple with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top index losers in Philippines are SM Investments Corp SM.PS down nearly 4% at 798 pesos and Universal Robina Corp URC.PS down 3% at 121.2 pesos

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index include Alfa Energi Investama Tbk PT FIRE.JK down nearly 7% at 268 rupiah and Sunter Lakeside Hotel Tbk PT SNLK.JK down nearly 7% at 945 rupiah

** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 4.6 basis points at 3.486%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0405 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.25

-21.22

.N225

#VALUE!

#VALUE!

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.23

-12.48

.SSEC

-0.53

-16.69

India

INR=IN

-0.17

-8.88

.NSEI

-0.48

4.12

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.24

-9.21

.JKSE

-1.24

6.09

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.32

-11.46

.KLSE

0.28

-7.48

Philippines

PHP=

-0.07

-12.19

.PSI

-1.15

-13.37

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.53

-13.36

.KS11

-0.70

-19.15

Singapore

SGD=

+0.06

-3.75

.STI

0.37

1.72

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.25

-12.99

.TWII

-1.12

-25.98

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.05

-9.44

.SETI

-0.18

-2.30

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Navya Mittal; Editing by Tom Hogue)

