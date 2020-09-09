EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia, Malaysia among Asia's top pct losers; rupiah slides again

Bank Indonesia intervenes in spot market

Petronas units among losers in Malaysia as oil prices drop

Malaysia central bank meets on Thursday

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian, Malaysian and Philippine stocks led declines in Asia's emerging markets on Wednesday, as a global sell-off in technology stocks helped the dollar find some support, which in turn weighed on regional currencies.

Moving into afternoon trade, currencies were mostly lower with Indonesia's rupiah IDR= falling the most, which forced the central bank to intervene.

The currency has fallen nearly 1.5% over the past week and lost another 0.5% on Wednesday, as concerns about government influence over its central bank dominated headlines.

In Malaysia, the listed units of state-run oil and gas group Petronas were among the top percentage losers, while in Jakarta, Medco Energi Internasional MEDC.JK plunged the most as oil prices fell below $40 a barrel on worries over demand. O/R

Indonesia's main index .JKSE fell 2% to a one-month low, while the Malaysian index .KLSE dropped as much as 1.9% to its lowest since the end of June.

A slim majority of economists expect Bank Negara Malaysia to shave 25 basis points off its main rate on Thursday, bringing it to a record low of 1.5% to help offset the impact of the coronavirus crisis and jump start its economy.

The central bank has already slashed rates by 125 bps this year, but ING economist Prakash Sakpal argued that the ringgit's MYR= 4% rise against the dollar since June should give the bank more room for manoeuvre.

The ringgit MYR= dipped 0.2% against the dollar.

A top Indonesian minister told Reuters that the country must synchronise monetary and fiscal policies better to tackle the economic fallout of the pandemic, but said the government does not back a proposal for a monetary board to oversee Bank Indonesia.

The rupiah is suffering from concerns over the proposed changes to the central bank charter as well as selling of Indonesian bonds, which are among the region's favourite high-yielding carry trades for foreign investors, said Wei Liang Chang, a macro strategist at DBS.

The country's external debt was $408.6 billion in the second quarter, the central bank said in August, adding up to 37.3% of gross domestic product.

A bi-weekly bond auction on Tuesday raised 22 trillion rupiah, but total bids fell to their lowest in more than four months.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 2.4 basis points to 6.907%​​

** Top percentage losers on Malaysia's benchmark index .KLSE were Top Glove Corp TPGC.KL and Hartalega Holdings HTHB.KL

** Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield up 0.5 basis points to 1.859%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0709 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.15

+2.61

.N225

-1.04

-2.64

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.03

+1.67

.SSEC

-1.82

6.75

India

INR=IN

-0.09

-3.10

.NSEI

-0.88

-7.81

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.54

-6.47

.JKSE

-1.92

-18.35

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.19

-2.01

.KLSE

-1.60

-5.90

Philippines

PHP=

-0.01

+4.14

.PSI

-1.68

-24.09

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.23

-2.75

.KS11

-1.09

8.11

Singapore

SGD=

-0.03

-1.93

.STI

-0.54

-22.70

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.70

+2.75

.TWII

-0.43

5.10

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.13

-4.71

.SETI

-0.42

-18.45

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

