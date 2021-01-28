EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia, China, South Korea fall after Wall Street sell-off

By Nikhil Nainan
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia, China and South Korea fell around 2% and led sharp losses in Asia's emerging stock markets on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's overnight sell-off.
Stock markets in Taipei .TWII Singapore .STI, Bangkok .SETI and Mumbai .NSEI joined those in Seoul .KS11, Jakarta .JKSE and Shanghai .SSEC in declining more than 1%.
U.S. stock suffered its biggest one-day percentage drop in three months overnight pressured by the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest statement, a slump in shares of planemaker Boeing Co BA.N and a selling of long positions by hedge funds. .N
"Fear of the retail marauders seems to have spilled into Asia this morning," Maybank analysts wrote in a note.
The U.S. Fed left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, and flagged a worrying slowdown in the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy.
The sharp drops in equities supported gains in safe-haven dollar at the expense of regional currencies. The won KRW=KFTC fell 1.4% against the greenback. The rupiah IDR=, which is favoured by foreign investors looking to tap Indonesia's high-yielding debt, fell 0.25%.
Bullish bets on Asian currencies that had been building in recent months are now being trimmed, a Reuters poll found, as the pace of the global recovery comes into question as COVID-19 cases continue to spread and cause disruption.
A flood of cash from stimulus measures to counter the economic damage from the pandemic have boosted shares in parts of Asia and stretched valuations. South Korea has jumped nearly 7% this year, on top of the more than 30% jump last year.
The Philippines, however, is the worst regional performer this year .PSI, down about 4%, having lost nearly 9% last year.
GDP data showed the Philippine economy shrank 8.3% in the December quarter, slower than the 8.5% expected in a Reuters poll. Stocks .PSI dipped 0.2% on Thursday.
"With only a modest pickup in government outlays expected in 2021 and with the trade balance forecast to remain in deficit, we do not see a stark pickup in economic activity," said Nicholas Mapa, ING senior economist for the Philippines.
Vietnam shares .VNI plunged 6.7%, their sharpest fall since 2001.
Malaysian markets were closed for a public holiday.
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 1.2 basis points at 5.178%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0641 GMT
COUNTRY
FX
RIC
FX
DAILY %
FX
YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS
DAILY %
STOCKS
YTD %
Japan
JPY=
-0.17
-0.99
.N225
-1.53
2.74
China
CNY=CFXS
+0.02
+0.73
.SSEC
-1.84
1.00
India
INR=IN
-0.21
-0.01
.NSEI
-1.03
-1.13
Indonesia
IDR=
-0.25
-0.21
.JKSE
-2.03
0.10
Malaysia
MYR=
-
-0.59
.KLSE
-
-2.86
Philippines
PHP=
-0.04
-0.21
.PSI
-0.17
-4.03
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
-1.36
-2.98
.KS11
-1.71
6.81
Singapore
SGD=
-0.27
-0.85
.STI
-1.16
2.84
Taiwan
TWD=TP
+1.27
+1.64
.TWII
-1.82
4.64
Thailand
THB=TH
-0.17
-0.20
.SETI
-0.99
2.34
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin and Amy Caren Daniel)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))
