EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia, China, South Korea fall after Wall Street sell-off

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia, China and South Korea fell around 2% and led sharp losses in Asia's emerging stock markets on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's overnight sell-off.

Stock markets in Taipei .TWII Singapore .STI, Bangkok .SETI and Mumbai .NSEI joined those in Seoul .KS11, Jakarta .JKSE and Shanghai .SSEC in declining more than 1%.

U.S. stock suffered its biggest one-day percentage drop in three months overnight pressured by the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest statement, a slump in shares of planemaker Boeing Co BA.N and a selling of long positions by hedge funds. .N

"Fear of the retail marauders seems to have spilled into Asia this morning," Maybank analysts wrote in a note.

The U.S. Fed left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, and flagged a worrying slowdown in the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy.

The sharp drops in equities supported gains in safe-haven dollar at the expense of regional currencies. The won KRW=KFTC fell 1.4% against the greenback. The rupiah IDR=, which is favoured by foreign investors looking to tap Indonesia's high-yielding debt, fell 0.25%.

Bullish bets on Asian currencies that had been building in recent months are now being trimmed, a Reuters poll found, as the pace of the global recovery comes into question as COVID-19 cases continue to spread and cause disruption.

A flood of cash from stimulus measures to counter the economic damage from the pandemic have boosted shares in parts of Asia and stretched valuations. South Korea has jumped nearly 7% this year, on top of the more than 30% jump last year.

The Philippines, however, is the worst regional performer this year .PSI, down about 4%, having lost nearly 9% last year.

GDP data showed the Philippine economy shrank 8.3% in the December quarter, slower than the 8.5% expected in a Reuters poll. Stocks .PSI dipped 0.2% on Thursday.

"With only a modest pickup in government outlays expected in 2021 and with the trade balance forecast to remain in deficit, we do not see a stark pickup in economic activity," said Nicholas Mapa, ING senior economist for the Philippines.

Vietnam shares .VNI plunged 6.7%, their sharpest fall since 2001.

Malaysian markets were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 1.2 basis points at 5.178%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0641 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.17

-0.99

.N225

-1.53

2.74

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.02

+0.73

.SSEC

-1.84

1.00

India

INR=IN

-0.21

-0.01

.NSEI

-1.03

-1.13

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.25

-0.21

.JKSE

-2.03

0.10

Malaysia

MYR=

-

-0.59

.KLSE

-

-2.86

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-0.21

.PSI

-0.17

-4.03

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-1.36

-2.98

.KS11

-1.71

6.81

Singapore

SGD=

-0.27

-0.85

.STI

-1.16

2.84

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.27

+1.64

.TWII

-1.82

4.64

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.17

-0.20

.SETI

-0.99

2.34

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin and Amy Caren Daniel)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

