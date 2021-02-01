EMERGING MARKETS-Indian shares surge on budget boost, Asian FX subdued on yuan losses

By Rashmi Ashok

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose more than 3% and bond yields gained on Monday after the country's annual budget chalked out plans to double healthcare spending and lift caps on foreign investment in its vast insurance market to pull the economy out of a slump.

Regional currency markets were subdued and the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS traded 0.5% weaker against a stronger dollar after a survey on Sunday showed China's factory activity grew at the slowest pace in five months in January.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled an expansionary budget with a higher-than-expected fiscal deficit for 2021/22, and proposed increasing healthcare spending to 2.2 trillion Indian rupees ($30.20 billion).

"Spending on infrastructure, capital expenditure and healthcare will create debt, but also assets. Overall, it looks like a very actionable budget. The bonds yields have responded by rising," said Anindya Banerjee, vice president at Kotak Securities for currency and fixed income.

Benchmark 10-year bond yields IN10YT=RR rose 11.8 basis points to a high of 6.067% from Friday's close, while the rupee INR=IN dipped 0.05% to 73 per dollar. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 3.5%.

Banerjee said it was the right time to overspend given the multiplier effect, as the economy was opening up the money would translate to increased consumer spending instead of savings as seen during lockdowns.

The Reserve Bank of India will announce its interest rate decision on Feb. 5 and it is largely expected to stand pat on rates.

Philippine shares .PSI surged 3% to snap a four-session losing streak in which it lost about 6.5%.

Indonesian shares ended 1.5% higher after initial losses. Data showed the country's annual inflation rate slowed for the first time in five months in January, staying below the central bank's target range. [ nJ9N2IH00I]

"With economic activity under renewed pressure amid an escalating domestic virus spread, demand is likely to stay lacklustre, thereby keeping underlying price pressures weak," analysts at ANZ wrote.

"Overall, subdued growth and inflation warrant continued policy accommodation."

HIGHLIGHTS:

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are PLDT Inc TEL.PS up 7.08% and Puregold Price Club Inc PGOLD.PS up 6.67%

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Aneka Gas Industri Tbk PT AGII.JK up 25% and Cipta Selera Murni PT CSMI.JK up 24.62%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 3.8 basis points at 6.219%​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0759 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.06 -1.43 .N225 1.55 2.36 China CNY=CFXS -0.47 +1.05 .SSEC 0.64 0.93 India INR=IN -0.03 +0.13 .NSEI 2.86 0.31 Indonesia IDR= +0.07 +0.21 .JKSE 3.41 1.40 Philippines PHP= -0.02 -0.12 .PSI 3.06 -4.55 S.Korea KRW=KFTC +0.21 -2.71 .KS11 2.70 6.37 Singapore SGD= -0.08 -0.67 .STI -0.25 1.80 Taiwan TWD=TP +1.56 +1.82 .TWII 1.80 4.60 Thailand THB=TH -0.03 +0.10 .SETI 0.88 2.10 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

