EMERGING MARKETS-Indian rupee slips, strong dollar keeps Asian FX muted

By Sameer Manekar

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee weakened half a percent on Thursday ahead of a widely expected rate increase on Friday, while most other Asian currencies struggled for direction as the dollar stayed strong and Federal Reserve officials indicated more rate hikes to come.

Equities in the region were mixed, with markets in Malaysia .KLSE, Thailand .SETI, and South Korea .KS11 advancing as much as 0.7%, while benchmarks in the Philippines .PSI, Taiwan .TWII, and Indonesia .JKSE slipped up to 0.5%.

The rupee INR=IN hit a one-week low on widening trade deficit and global flows into the safe-haven dollar, while bond yields IN10YT=RR ticked lower on falling global oil prices. INR/IN/

The currency, which has weakened more than 6% so far this year, is expected to trade near its record low in the coming quarter, a Reuters poll showed. However, the widely expected rate-hike decision from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday is seen providing some stability to the wobbly currency.

Analysts are divided over the size of the expected hike, with views widely split between 25 basis points and 50 basis points, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Analysts at Barclays, Citi, and DBS expect a 35-bp hike.

In Thailand, the baht THB=TH appreciated 0.2% as investors awaited the central bank to hop on the global policy tightening bandwagon in a meeting next week, with analysts at DBS Group saying a 25-bp hike had been fully priced by the market.

"We think there is a non-negligible risk that the Bank of Thailand might be debating bigger moves, especially given the context of multi-year high inflation and hawkish surprises by Asian central banks," they added.

Other currencies were struggling for headway as the U.S. dollar index =USD appreciated slightly. The greenback has gained 0.5% so far this week as investors priced in potential future rate hikes. USD/

Treasury yields slipped, with those on the 10-year note US10YT=RR at 2.7318% on strong factory orders data. Market participants now await non-farm payrolls data, due on Friday, which could determine the Fed's tightening path. US/

Meanwhile, the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by the most since 1995 later in the day, a Reuters poll showed, attempting to stop a surge in inflation even at the risk of recession.

Regional bond yields were flat-to-low, with returns on high-yield notes: India IN10YT=RR and Indonesia ID10YT=RR at 7.220% and 7.219%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** U.S. 2-year yields edge lower to 3.0999%

** Foreigners turn sellers of Chinese shares in July on COVID worries

** FX markets haven't seen last of dollar strength yet - analysts - Reuters poll

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0627 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.28

-14.27

.N225

0.7

-2.99

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.09

-5.90

.SSEC

0.54

-12.61

India

INR=IN

-0.44

-6.52

.NSEI

-0.75

-0.55

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.15

-4.57

.JKSE

0.29

7.38

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.07

-6.47

.KLSE

0.55

-2.52

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-8.49

.PSI

0.30

-9.45

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.08

-9.36

.KS11

0.54

-16.89

Singapore

SGD=

+0.03

-2.25

.STI

0.35

4.47

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.07

-7.78

.TWII

-0.51

-19.30

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.21

-7.61

.SETI

0.30

-3.50

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

