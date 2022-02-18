EMERGING MARKETS-Indian rupee, Philippine peso firm with focus on Russia-Ukraine risks

By Archishma Iyer

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee recovered from a recent spate of losses on Friday to touch a more than one-week high, while most other Asian currencies ticked higher as cautious investors focussed on Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Among regional equities, shares in Jakarta .JKSE rose 0.8% to hit a record high, after data showed that Southeast Asia's largest economy logged an annual current account surplus for the first time in a decade.

The rupiah IDR= weakened about 0.2%, as data indicating signs of acceleration in the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary tightening plans spurred bond outflows from the country.

Globally, investors were calmed by hopes of a diplomatic solution on the East-West standoff over Ukraine from a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later next week. MKTS/GLOB

"Without any clear resolution in the near term, the uncertainty for a potential invasion (of Ukraine) is sufficient to keep market participants shunning from risk assets, while flocking to safe-haven," analysts from IG Group said in a research note.

Rising cross-border tensions, along with global inflationary concerns, have been weighing on emerging Asian markets since last week, with the Fed's hawkish stance to combat higher inflation adding further pressure.

Singaporean dollar SGD=, Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP and Malaysian ringgit MYR= traded flat, while the Philippine peso PHP= strengthened 0.2% against the greenback.

The Indian rupee INR=IN appreciated 0.4% to hit 74.813, its highest level since Feb. 9, after losing about 0.8% over the last week. It was set to post a 0.7% weekly, its best this year.

The Thai baht THB=TH, the best performing currency in the region so far this year, was down about 0.1% on Friday, but on track for its best week since Jan. 28, in its third consecutive weekly gain.

Many Asian equities retreated, with Malaysian .KLSE, Philippine .PSI and Taiwanese .TWII benchmark indexes falling in the range of 0.2% and 0.4%.

South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 lost as much as 1.2% and was set for its second weekly drop over Ukraine risks and surging daily COVID-19 cases, even as authorities said they would slightly ease curbs. It however recovered its losses later in the trading session, rising marginally. .KS

Singapore shares .STI edged 0.1% lower ahead of its fiscal 2022 budget later in the day.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indian shares tepid as IT, pharma stocks drag; Ukraine in focus .BO

** Thailand's tourism-reliant economy likely returned to growth in Q4 - Reuters Poll

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year yields edges down to 6.505%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0625 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.21

-0.08

.N225

-0.4

-5.8

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.07

+0.34

.SSEC

0.33

-4.40

India

INR=IN

+0.34

-0.70

.NSEI

0.12

-0.17

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.17

-0.63

.JKSE

0.80

4.68

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.05

-0.45

.KLSE

-0.14

2.25

Philippines

PHP=

+0.18

-0.57

.PSI

-0.27

4.16

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.12

-0.58

.KS11

0.03

-7.81

Singapore

SGD=

+0.02

+0.46

.STI

-0.08

10.09

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.02

-0.64

.TWII

-0.20

0.07

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.06

+3.86

.SETI

0.06

3.32

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com))

