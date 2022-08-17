EMERGING MARKETS-Indian rupee jumps, most other Asian FX muted ahead of Fed minutes

By Sameer Manekar

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee gained half a percent on Wednesday, buoyed by dollar inflows after a long holiday weekend, while most other Asian currencies struggled for momentum as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve minutes to get a sense of its rate stance.

The Philippine peso PHP= traded in negative territory for most parts of the session before ticking higher as markets priced in chances of a 50-basis-point rate hike by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Thursday.

A Reuters poll showed the BSP was expected to follow its July surprise rate hike with a half-point rise on Thursday and another quarter-point hike next month to catch up with its peers in containing soaring inflation, which is hovering near a four-year high.

BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said on Wednesday the central bank was "ready to take the necessary policy actions" to combat inflation, and that current policy settings remained supportive of economic growth.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major peers, slipped ahead of the release of Fed minutes and U.S. retail sales data for July. USD/

"Should the minutes indicate a greater shift towards a data-dependent approach with more concerns of recession risks, markets may perceive the committee to be less hawkish and the U.S. dollar could ease further," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

In China, the world's second-biggest economy and Southeast Asia's biggest trading partner, the yuan CNY=CFXS bounced off a three-month low on growing signals of monetary support to shore up COVID-hit growth. CNY/

Earlier this week, the People's Bank of China unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year in a bid to support the sluggish economy. However, worries of a widening rate divergence are expected to pressure the yuan.

Analysts at French bank BNP Paribas said the "cut in the medium-term lending facility rate is unlikely to revive China's flagging economy without a workable, stable policy environment for business operations amid its zero-COVID policy, particularly the ailing property sector".

The yuan, which is down 6.2% so far this year and among the region's top losers, is also expected to be pressured by elevated geopolitical risks and Sino-U.S. tensions hurting inflows.

Elsewhere, South Korea's won KRW=KFTC, Singapore dollar SGD=, and Malaysia's ringgit MYR= were largely unchanged, while the Thai baht THB=TH slipped 0.2%.

The Indian rupee INR=IN rose as much as 0.5%, helped by a dip in oil prices, moderation in inflation rate, and improved dollar inflows.

Among stock markets in the region, Thailand .SETI, Malaysia .KLSE, and the Philippines .PSI advanced between 0.3% and 0.5%, while South Korea .KS11 declined 0.6%. India's Nifty 50 .NSEI advanced as much as 0.6%.

Markets in Indonesia .JKSE, IDR= were closed for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India 10-year benchmark bond yields fall 10 basis points to 7.189%

** Indonesia president proposes $206 bln budget for 2023

** Multiple bomb, arson attacks rock Thailand's south

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0630 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.20

-14.43

.N225

1.23

1.5

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.21

-6.20

.SSEC

0.41

-9.57

India

INR=IN

+0.29

-6.41

.NSEI

0.55

3.28

Indonesia

IDR=

-

-3.49

.JKSE

-

8.39

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.02

-6.70

.KLSE

0.35

-0.87

Philippines

PHP=

+0.09

-8.54

.PSI

0.08

-3.74

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.17

-9.29

.KS11

-0.67

-15.49

Singapore

SGD=

-0.08

-2.21

.STI

0.38

4.56

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.03

-7.70

.TWII

0.29

-15.11

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.13

-5.72

.SETI

0.60

-1.07

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

