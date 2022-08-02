EMERGING MARKETS-Indian rupee jumps as Treasuries rally on Taiwan jitters

By Sameer Manekar

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee touched a five-week high on Tuesday, rallying for a fourth straight session as nervousness around U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan sparked a rally in Treasuries, while most other Asian currencies were subdued.

Pelosi's imminent visit to Taiwan has ratcheted up tensions between Beijing and Washington, with China repeatedly warning against her visit to the island, which it considers to be a part of its territory. It has pressured some regional markets.

Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP slipped to its lowest level since May 2020, while stocks .TWII declined as much as 2.1%. Stocks in China .SSEC slipped up to 3.2% to mark their worst day since April 25, while yuan CNY=CFXS was at its lowest since mid-May.

Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australian bank ANZ, said that any "potential for a miscalculation that could escalate things" is a major risk over the next few days.

"Should things pass without too much incident, then expect both Taiwan dollar and offshore Chinese yuan to play catch-up."

The Indian rupee INR=IN appreciated as much as 0.7%, rising for a fourth consecutive session and touching its highest level since June 27, helped by rallying Treasuries and easing bets of aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Reports of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan "likely led to incremental haven demand for Japan's yen and Treasuries, with the latter resulting in a further fall-off in Treasury yields, magnifying the drag on USD-JPY", analysts at Maybank said.

U.S. 10-year benchmark yield US10YT=RR has fallen 6 pips to 2.5445% - a near four-month low - while Japan's yen JPY= appreciated for a fifth straight session, touching 130.66 per dollar - its highest level since early June. USD/US/

India's central bank is widely expected to hike its key interest rate on Friday. A Reuters poll, however, could not determine a consensus among the polled analysts on the size of the move reflecting the lack of clear guidance from the Reserve Bank of India.

Analysts at Barclays, Citi, and DBS expect a 35 basis points (bps) hike, while predictions from 63 economists polled by Reuters ranged from a 25 bps to 50 bps hike.

In Southeast Asia, Malaysian ringgit MYR=, the Philippine peso PHP=, Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Singapore dollar SGD=, all hovered near their previous session's levels, while the Thai baht THB=TH rose 0.2%.

Shares in Indonesia .JKSE, Malaysia .KLSE, Thailand .SETI, Singapore .STI and India .NSEI were down between 0.2% and 0.5%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields ticks higher to 7.148%

** S.Korea inflation near 24-yr high in July

** Japan's 10-year yields hit near 5-month low on weak auction demand

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0634 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.60

-12.03

.N225

-1.42

-4.16

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.05

-6.05

.SSEC

-1.52

-11.79

India

INR=IN

+0.53

-5.43

.NSEI

-0.28

-0.36

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.12

-4.29

.JKSE

-0.51

5.34

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

-6.51

.KLSE

-0.36

-2.66

Philippines

PHP=

+0.04

-7.88

.PSI

0.11

-11.28

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.05

-8.90

.KS11

-0.52

-18.07

Singapore

SGD=

-0.09

-2.15

.STI

-0.18

3.50

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.18

-7.85

.TWII

-1.56

-19.06

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.21

-7.39

.SETI

0.10

-3.79

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.