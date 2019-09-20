World Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-India tax break, China rate cut lift stocks; FX rises

Contributor
Agamoni Ghosh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

A surge in Indian shares led emerging markets higher on Friday, after the government announced deep cuts in corporate taxes to revive flagging growth, while a widely expected domestic interest rate cut from China added to the chipper mood.

By Agamoni Ghosh

Sept 20 (Reuters) - A surge in Indian shares led emerging markets higher on Friday, after the government announced deep cuts in corporate taxes to revive flagging growth, while a widely expected domestic interest rate cut from China added to the chipper mood.

Indian shares .BSESN.NSEI surged 5% and were set for their best day in over a decade after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the effective corporate tax rate would be lowered to about 25% from 30% and scrapped the minimum alternative tax for domestic companies.

The move is aimed at reviving private investment, which may help lift growth for Asia's third-largest economy from a six-year low that has caused job losses and fuelled discontent.

"It is an additional measure after the bank mergers and the capital infusion but potential growth is still on a downward trajectory," said Hugo Erken, head of international economics at Rabobank.

Growth "will struggle to push that 7% threshold unless a large scale stimulus package comes by," he said.

That surge helped MSCI's index for emerging market stocks .MSCIEF rise 0.5%, with the rupee INR= also the star performer among emerging currencies, strengthening 0.6%.

Adding to stimulus hopes was a cut in China's key domestic lending rate for the second month in a row, aimed at lower borrowing costs for companies and consumers in the slowing economy.

China's two main share indexes .SSEC.CSI300 moved 0.3% higher but ended the week lower as Beijing's stance on overall monetary easing was seen as cautious with policymakers remaining reluctant to join a global stimulus wave.

Indices outside Asia were mixed with Moscow stocks .IMOEX shedding 0.4% but those in Johannesburg .JTOPI and Istanbul .XU100 moving 0.3% higher.

Most developing world currencies marched higher against as feeble dollar with South Africa's rand ZAR= up 0.4%, recovering ground it lost in the previous session after the central bank left its main interest rate on hold at 6.5%. .J

Russia's rouble RUB= strengthened 0.3%, on course to deliver a third week of gains as oil prices headed for their biggest weekly gain in months. RU/RUB

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2019, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2019, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see CEE/

For TURKISH market report, see .IS

For RUSSIAN market report, see RU/RUB

(Editing by Richard Borsuk)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular