EMERGING MARKETS-India stocks hinder gains in EM shares; commodity currencies rise

May 18 (Reuters) - Most emerging market stocks rallied on Monday buoyed by hopes of economic recovery as countries emerged from coronavirus-induced lockdowns, but a sharp fall in Indian shares due to disappointment over government stimulus capped further gains.

India's benchmark indexes .BSESN, .NSEI fell as much as 3.4% as details of the government's $266 billion package fell short of market expectations due to the lack of enough measures to boost immediate demand and consumption. .BO Bank stocks plummeted after the government said it would stop fresh insolvency cases for a year to avoid bankruptcies from firms hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rupee INR= slipped 0.14% to the dollar. A nationwide lockdown in place since late March was extended yet again till the end of this month as cases in India crossed 90,000.

Philippine shares .PSI touched a three-week low, and Asian heavy-weight Taiwan's main stock index .TWII fell 0.7%, keeping gains in MSCI's index of emerging market shares .MSCIEF at 0.1%. The index had ended 1.5% lower last week.

Other Asian bourses rose on Monday, while those from Russia .IMOEX to South Africa .JTOPI traded up between 0.8% and 2.5%. U.S. futures pointed to a strong opening, signalling gains in EM shares may sustain through the day. .EU.N

Amid warnings that re-opening economies may trigger a second wave of the virus, parts of the United States and hot-spots in Europe such as Spain and Italy gradually opened more of their economies. Investors welcomed the potential pick up in economic activity, but recent grim economic data from across the globe heralds an extended period of recovery.

"Commodity currencies pushed higher as markets took encouragement from signs of business reopening across western economies," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp,

Surging oil prices kept Russia's rouble RUB= well below 74 per dollar. On Tuesday, the country's first quarter GDP will be eyed. A Reuters poll shows the Russian economy returning to growth only in the second quarter of 2021. O/R

Rallying gold prices aided a 0.3% rise in South Africa's rand ZAR=, while Turkey's lira TRY= marked its eight straight session in the black on hopes of global funding. The lira has risen about 6% from all-time lows hit earlier this month. GOL/

Investors will be keeping an eye out for central bank rate meetings in South Africa and Turkey on Thursday. TD Securities' head of EM strategy, Cristian Maggio, expects the banks to cut interest rates by 50 and 100 basis points, respectively.

Escalating U.S.-China trade tension also continued to remain a reason for caution, with Beijing opposing the latest rules against telecoms equipment company Huawei. Meanwhile, Washington is crafting proposals, including tax breaks and subsidies, to push American companies to move operations or key suppliers out of China.

