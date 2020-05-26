EMERGING MARKETS-Increasing economic activity boosts shares, FX

By Susan Mathew

May 26 (Reuters) - Emerging-market stocks and currencies rallied on Tuesday, with South Africa's rand touching a two-month high, as hopes of economic recovery and more stimulus helped investors look past U.S.-China trade tensions.

With many markets returning from a long weekend, MSCI's index of developing-market shares .MSCIEF rose 1.3%. Its currency counterpart .MIEM00000CUS gained for the sixth session in seven as increasing risk appetite weakened the dollar. FRX/

Chinese blue-chip stocks .CSI300 rose 1.1%, bolstered by a central bank pledge to strengthen economic policy and continue to push lower interest rates on loans. The yuan CNY= was flat. .SS

Recovering from Friday's steep losses, Hong Kong stocks .HSI built on Monday's gains to post their best day in seven-weeks, up 2%.

Investors were watching for U.S. action after it warned China of new sanctions as Beijing went ahead with a new national security law on Hong Kong.

"While there are looming geopolitical risks, it seems as though markets are currently pushing them onto the back burner, and will likely continue to do so until there is a new escalation or increased threat," said Bianca Botes, executive director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

More business activities restarted after coronavirus-induced lockdowns. India will attempt to resume domestic flights this week, while easing restrictions in South Africa allowed much of the economy to return to capacity. MKTS/GLOB

Elsewhere, reports said Germany hopes to end a travel warning in June for trips to 31 European countries. Data on Monday showed improving business confidence in Germany, reinforcing hopes that further easing of restrictions would help the global economy emerge from what is expected to be a deep recession.

Stock indexes across central and eastern Europe, along with Russia .IMOEX and South Africa .JTOPI, rallied between 0.3% and 1.8%.

Oil prices rose on hopes of an output cut, helping Russia's rouble RUB= climb nearly 1% against the dollar even as the country reported a surge in new coronavirus cases. Russia's energy ministry said it sees global oil markets balancing in June. O/R

South Africa's rand ZAR= jumped 1.2% after two days of losses. Data showed the central bank composite leading business- cycle indicator rose by 0.7% month on month in March. .J

Markets in Turkey were closed for a holiday.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see CEE/

a For TURKISH market report, see .IS

For RUSSIAN market report, see RU/RUB

(Additional reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo in JOHANNESBURG;)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.