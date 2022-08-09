EMERGING MARKETS-Hungary's forint, stocks knocked by oil worries

By Susan Mathew

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint dropped 0.8% against the euro and Budapest-listed stocks tumbled 2.3% on Tuesday hit by oil supply worries, while most other emerging market currencies made muted moves against a weaker dollar ahead of an inflation test.

Ukraine has suspended Russian oil flows to southern Europe since early this month because Western sanctions prevented it from receiving transit fees from Moscow, Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday.

Russia normally supplies about 250,000 barrels per day via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The forint EURHUF= was on track for its worst session in a month, while the Czech crown EURCZK=, which has been supported recently by central bank interventions, was flat.

The main stock index in Hungary .BUX was on course for its worst session in over three months, with energy group MOL MOLB.BU down 4.3%. CEE/

"Even if this is resolved within days or a few weeks, it just confirms or reiterates that central and eastern European countries will have a very difficult winter because of problems on the energy side," said Marek Drimal, lead CEEMEA strategist at Societe Generale.

"Even if there are no massive problems with deliveries, energy prices are elevated and that will most likely impact production and purchasing power, and by extension widen current account deficits in CEE and be a fundamental drag on CEE FX performance," he said, expecting the forint to underperform into the year-end.

The news lifted oil prices and aided currencies of crude exporters such as the Colombian peso COP= which rose 0.3%. O/R

Other emerging market currencies made small moves, ahead of U.S. inflation figures for July due on Wednesday. The headline number is seen dropping, but the Federal Reserve is seen staying hawkish, with investors pricing in another 75 basis points hike in September. FRX/

Mexico's peso MXN= was flat, while Brazil's real BRBY gave up early session gains to trade 0.4% lower.

Mexican annual inflation hitting 22-year highs in July, rising faster than expected, fuelled expectations that the central bank will raise the country's benchmark interest later this week.

"We forecast that inflation will only return to (the central bank's) 2-4% target range by late-2023 at the earliest," said Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, expecting the rate to end the year at 10%.

In Brazil, the central bank's latest inflation forecast strengthened the case that its aggressive monetary policy tightening may end soon.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1419 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1001.71

-0.01

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2205.09

0.01

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108331.61

-0.07

Mexico IPC .MXX

47236.50

-0.25

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5238.92

-0.41

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1333.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1331

-0.40

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.2453

0.00

Chile peso CLP=CL

897.9

0.82

Colombia peso COP=

4293.6

0.31

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9126

-0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

133.8000

-0.17

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

