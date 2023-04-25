EMERGING MARKETS-Hungary's forint slips ahead of rate decision; EM stocks down for sixth day

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

April 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint slipped on Tuesday as investors awaited a central bank rate decision due later in the day, while Chinese stocks fell for a fifth session in a row on concerns over an uneven recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

The forint EURHUF= slipped 0.2% against the euro, as of 0855 GMT, underperforming its central and eastern European peers.

Investors focused on the National Bank of Hungary (MNB), which is expected to leave its base rate steady at 13% later in the day.

The forint has been under pressure since Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag's flagging of the narrowing of the interest rate corridor used by Hungarian policymakers looked to set the stage for what would be the region's first rate cut since 2021.

"It is worth noting that the forint had appreciated over the past quarter because of the high carry offered by the depo rate, which at least offers one reason why MNB might have considered reducing the rate," Tatha Ghose, FX analyst at Commerzbank, said in a note.

"In the absence of a more significant rate cut, the forint's rally may continue."

In Poland, Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Patkowski said in an interview that the ratio of Polish public debt to GDP would be 50.5% in 2023 and rise to 52.4% the year after that, and subsequently to 53.6% in 2025. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was flat against the euro.

Overall, the MSCI's index for emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS slipped 0.1%, as the dollarindex =USD inched higher after fresh bank jitters had traders expecting U.S. interest rate cuts before long.

South Africa's randZAR= eased 0.4% against the dollar after data showed the country's composite leading business cycle indicator fell 0.7% month-on-month in February.

The Turkish central bank's total gross reserves were expected to have fallen more than $5 billion to about $116 billion last week due to rising foreign currency demand as May elections approach, said bankers.

Emerging market stocks .MSCIEF fell 1.0%, extending losses for a sixth session.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC closed lower for the fifth session after data last Tuesday showed the economy's recovery following its reopening from COVID restrictions was uneven.

South Korean shares.KS11 fell more than 1% after the country posted a slim first-quarter economic growth.

Argentina's peso tumbled to a record low on Monday in the popular black market as an election build-up sows uncertainty and the economy shows strains beyond the country's all-important grains exports, hit by a crippling drought.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

