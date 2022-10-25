EMERGING MARKETS-Hungary's forint rise on after c.bank decision; dollar slide lift other FX

By Susan Mathew

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint rose on Tuesday after its central bank said it would maintain a tight monetary policy, while other emerging market currencies rallied strongly, with Chile's peso jumping 2% as weak U.S. consumer confidence data knocked the dollar.

Hungary's central bank held the base rate unchanged at 13% after an emergency rate rise and other steps earlier this month to lift the forint from record lows.

The bank said it will continue to use recent measures introduced as long as it is warranted. This includes a new one-day deposit facility with an interest rate of 18% which lifted the forint 5% from record lows.

Inflation and the wide current account might still pressure the central bank to hike rates, but a raise in the new overnight deposit tender would be policy makers' preferred move, said Nicholas Farr, emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics.

On Tuesday, the forint was last up 0.2% at 412.58 per euro.

Support from the recent central bank measures should see the forint return to the 405-410 per euro range, ING strategist said.

Brazil's real BRBY fell 0.1% to 5.307 per dollar, extending a sell-off that saw it drop 2.7% on Monday on election worries. Polls showed leftist front runner Luiz Inacia Lula da Silva slightlywidened his lead over far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro ahead of their face-off on Sunday.

Ahead of a central bank policy-setting meeting on Friday, data on Tuesday showed consumer prices in Brazil returned to positive territory in the month to mid-October.

Brazil's real is among the best performing EM currencies in 2022, up almost 5%, thanks to a boost in commodity prices earlier in the year and an early and aggressive start to monetary policy tightening.

But ING holds a more negative view.

"Brazil took on a lot of debt... and the turn in the inflation cycle has largely been down to government intervention in energy prices ahead of the presidential elections," said ING's global head of markets, Chris Turner.

"We think the prospect of a close and potentially disputed election result means that a greater risk premium should be priced into the real. We could see USD/BRL trading at 5.40/45 into Sunday's election."

As the dollar slumped, Chile's peso CLP= jumped after losing nearly 6% over the last 10 sessions, while Colombia's peso COP= snapped a seven-day losing streak which saw the currency give up 8.5%. FRX/

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1442 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

845.78

0.36

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2210.09

0.23

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115893.91

-0.1

Mexico IPC .MXX

48250.11

1.02

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5128.29

0.39

Argentina MerVal .MERV

141653.17

1.374

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1204.33

0.72

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3072

-0.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8937

0.14

Chile peso CLP=CL

966.8

2.03

Colombia peso COP=

4948.84

0.59

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.982

0.12

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

155.0400

-0.19

