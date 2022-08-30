EMERGING MARKETS-Hungary's forint jumps on hawkish c.bank; dollar rebound weighs on other FX

By Susan Mathew

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint jumped as much as 1.4% on Tuesday after the central bank left the door open for more interest rate hikes following a 100 basis-point lift, while other emerging market currencies lost momentum as the dollar picked up.

The forint EURHUF= which was trading at around 406.49 per euro just before the decision, strengthened to as much as 402.25 following the hike to 11.75%, and was set for its best session in more than seven weeks.

Hungary's central bank said it would continue its hiking cycle and introduced three measures to help drain interbank liquidity. It sees inflation peaking near 20% later this year, with risks to the upside.

"It's clear that the (central bank) is struggling to contain very strong and broad-based price pressures and we expect interest rates to reach 13.50% by year-end," said Liam Peach, EM economist at Capital Economics, adding that peak inflation might not emerge until early 2023.

"With the forint under pressure and external financing conditions tightening, the risks remain skewed towards a shorter and sharper increase in rates in the coming months."

Most other regional peers eked out gains against the euro. Romania's leu EURRON= was flat.

More broadly, emerging market currencies gave up session gains to turn lower as the dollar picked up after stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence data, staying close to two-decade highs. FRX/

MSCI's EM index .MIEM00000CUS, which had risen by as much as 0.3% earlier in the session, was last trading flat near October 2020 lows as the South African rand ZAR=, Mexican peso MXN= and Brazil's real BRBY all fell.

The stocks index .MSCIEF gave up session gains of up to 0.7%. It had marked its worst session since June on Monday.

Risky assets had taken a hit after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did little to change bets for another 75 basis- point hike during his speech at the Jackson Hole symposium last week.

Chile's peso CLP= rose, outperforming after the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board approved a flexible credit line of around $18.5 billion for the country.

By accessing this line, the Chilean central bank's intervention program strengthens, helping avoid additional uncertainty and exchange rate volatility, Citigroup strategists said in a note.

Meanwhile, a report showed the Biden administration plans to ask the U.S. Congress to approve an estimated $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, a move that could further fray Sino-U.S. ties as China considers Taiwan its own. Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone which buzzed an islet controlled by Taiwan.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1449 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

991.65

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2190.86

-1.64

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111297.33

-0.91

Mexico IPC .MXX

46062.41

-0.56

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5487.36

-0.54

Argentina MerVal .MERV

141565.39

-1.558

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1274.59

-1.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0736

-0.81

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1320

-0.64

Chile peso CLP=CL

880.2

0.19

Colombia peso COP=

4402.95

-0.98

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8126

0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

138.5400

-0.17

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

