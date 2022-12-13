EMERGING MARKETS-Hungary's forint jumps on EU fund relief; US inflation in focus

By Susan Mathew

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint jumped on Tuesday but most other emerging market stocks and currencies were in a holding pattern ahead of a reading of U.S. inflation on the eve of a Federal Reserve policy decision.

Hungary's forint EUFHUF= rose 1% against the euro after European Union governments on Monday struck a deal securing Budapest's approval for a global minimum corporate tax rate and financial aid for Ukraine in 2023 in exchange for flexibility over funds paid to Hungary.

Budapest hopes to sign funding agreements with the EU within days to unlock billions of euros worth of recovery and development funds, negotiator Tibor Navracsics said on Tuesday.

Romania's leu EURRON= was flat versus the euro after data showed inflation in the country accelerated to a two-decade high in November, keeping up arguments for further interest rate hikes. Most other central European currencies inched up.

Against a steady dollar, other EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS were muted ahead of data due later on Tuesday that is expected to show U.S. consumer prices cooled further in November, to 7.3%.

The Fed will announce its latest policy decision on Wednesday, followed by a slew of other central banks, including the European Central Bank, this week.

Markets are expecting a smaller 50 basis points hike from the Fed, leaving investors focused on its forward-looking commentary about monetary policy and the economy.

"A step down in pace does not suggest the Fed is stepping back from the goal of slowing inflation, and we expect further rate hikes in early 2023," Gurpreet Gill, macro strategist, global fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management said in a note.

"Overall, the Fed is unlikely to deviate from its intention to pursue a slower but longer hiking cycle to a higher terminal rate."

South Africa's rand ZAR= slumped 0.6% against the dollar, after data showed mining output contracted at a much steeper pace than expected in October.

Separate data showed business confidence in the country rose in November, helped by an increase in new vehicle sales.

Tech stocks in Hong Kong .HSTECH rose after sources said China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry.

India's stocks .BSESN, .NSEI also rose as data showed domestic retail inflation for November eased below the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance limit. .BO

