EMERGING MARKETS-Hungary's forint firms on c.bank's tight policy pledge; Brazil's real slips

By Susan Mathew

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint hit session highs on Tuesday after the central bank said monetary policy would stay restrictive for a "prolonged period", while Brazil's real slid on fiscal policy uncertainty.

The forint EURHUF= rose as much as 0.4% following the central bank's expected decision to keep the base rate on hold at 13% following an emergency hike last month.

The currency was last at 407.72 per euro. The central bank said it would continue to use its new quick deposit tool, introduced last month, until risk perception reduced. It expects inflation to rise further in the coming months and growth to slow more this quarter.

Capital Economics does not see inflation falling back towards the bank's target until 2025.

"We don't expect the first cut in the base rate until Q3 2023 at the earliest," said Nicholas Farr, emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics.

The forint has recovered about 6.5% from record lows hit last month following the central banks measures.

In Nigeria, the central bank raised its benchmark lending rate to 16.50% from 15.50% as it strives to rein in inflation. The move follows a 150 basis points increase in September. The naira currency NGN= slipped 0.1% against the dollar.

Brazil's real BRBY slipped 0.6% as investors grew impatient with the uncertainty surrounding President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's cabinet picks and policy plan.

Members of his transition team have voiced contrasting views on 2023 budget talks, while Lula has backed efforts to create a standing exception to one fiscal rule without proposing another. Lula won election in late October and his seen taking over in January.

Most other emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS were flat to higher as the greenback slipped following a rally. The mood was cautious, however, as China's rising COVID cases deepened global growth worries as cities introduced more curbs. FRX/

Mexico's peso MXN= was flat, while the currencies of Chile CLP= and Colombia COP= firmed about 0.6% each.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

927.28

-0.4

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2161.82

-0.89

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109754.03

0.01

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5303.60

-0.17

Argentina MerVal .MERV

156528.17

-0.461

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1232.15

0.05

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3415

-0.57

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5440

-0.03

Chile peso CLP=CL

933.9

0.77

Colombia peso COP=

4918.77

0.57

Peru sol PEN=PE

-

-

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

164.5200

-0.81

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

