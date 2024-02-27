EMERGING MARKETS-Hungary's forint falls ahead of likely rate cut; EM stocks up

By Shashwat Chauhan

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened against the euro on Tuesday ahead of a likely interest rate cut by the country's central bank, while emerging market (EM) stocks were marginally higher as investors prepared for a plethora of global economic indicators.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= depreciated 0.5% to 389.43 per euro as investors awaited the National Bank of Hungary's (NBH) verdict on monetary policy.

Consensus is that the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB) will slash its base rate by 100 basis points to 9% at 1300 GMT.

"We believe the MNB will target a terminal rate of 6% by end-2Q ... headline inflation in Hungary slowed materially to 3.8% last month from a peak of 25.7% in January 2023," Societe Generale strategists wrote in a note.

By 0906 GMT, MSCI's gauge for EM stocks .MSCIEF gained 0.1% as market heavyweights in Asia closed higher.

Mainland China shares .CSI300 ended 1.2% higher, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HSI advanced 0.9%.

Equities in emerging Europe, however, were marginally lower, with Budapest shares .BUX edging 0.1% higher and Poland's benchmark index .WIG20 dipping 0.3%.

Turkish shares .XU100 lagged regional peers, down 1.1% as losses in industrials and materials sectors weighed.

A broader gauge of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS held steady at 1,726.50 points, with the Czech crown EURCZK= pinned at 25.365 per euro.

Inflation data from several major economies and manufacturing figures out of China are in focus this week. Most closely eyed will be Thursday's release of the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Federal Reserve uses to track its 2% inflation target.

EM currencies have been under pressure lately as investors continue to scale back their enthusiasm around expectations for Fed rate cuts, amid signs of economic resilience in the world's biggest economy.

Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX gained 0.3% against the dollar, supported by higher crude oil prices, while the country's dollar-denominated stock index .IRTS gained 0.2%.

Amid broad dollar weakness, South Africa's rand ZAR= appreciated 0.4% in early trading.

Investors also kept a tab on geopolitical tensions as U.S. President Joe Biden said Israel has agreed to halt its Gaza attacks for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Also on the radar is a rate decision in Nigeria, which would be Governor Olayemi Cardoso's first monetary policy meeting since he took office two months ago.

