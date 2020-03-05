Emerging markets hit by $25 bln outflow since mid-Feb as Fed fails to stem virus woes

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Emerging markets have been hit by $25 billion in outflows since mid-February, with the recent rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve failing to stem the exodus, preliminary data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed on Thursday.

Concerns about the spread of the coronavirus has triggered a sell-off in riskier assets, with the data showing Indonesia, South Korea and Thailand among those particularly hard hit.

In an emergency move to shield the U.S. economy from the impact of the outbreak, the U.S. central bank on Tuesday cut rates by a half percentage point to a target range of 1.00% to 1.25%.

"The reaction of EM non-resident portfolio flows to the surprising rate cut by the Fed was lukewarm," said IIF economist Jonathan Fortun. "While typically the transmission mechanism of G-3 monetary policy to EMs is quick, this time around the story is a little different."

For the past year and a half, the risk threatening flows to emerging markets was coming from the United States and China, said Fortun, adding that investors were also spooked by the weakness among emerging markets to manage the virus and the reaction of developed markets to the uncertainty the outbreak created.

A total of $18.5 billion of the outflow since Feb. 16 related to equities, with $6.5 billion flowing from debt, the data showed.

"Emergency cuts are typically motivated by some scary thing - such as this virus - which can lead to short-term selling in EM," said Jan Dehn, emerging markets investment manager Ashmore Group's head of research.

"Now, the interesting question is what happens after the initial kneejerk ‎pullbacks in 'risky' markets are over. Clearly, lower yields are good for bonds everywhere, including EM, and any short-term selling will have pushed up spreads so EM bonds become extra attractive in every respect."

