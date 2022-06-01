EMERGING MARKETS-Growth woes, inflation hurt mood in Asia shares, currencies

By Savyata Mishra

June 1 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian stocks and currencies were broadly mixed on Wednesday, with sustained strength in the dollar, higher Treasury yields and inflation worries denting risk appetite.

Global inflation concerns flared anew after data showed euro-area consumer inflation soaring to a record.

"The data will seem to translate into greater pressure for the ECB (European Central Bank) to tighten by a larger 50 basis-point hike in July's meeting," Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG, said.

The greenback rose 0.2%, pressuring currencies in Asia. Leading losses were Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP and China's yuan CNY=CFXS, down 0.4% each.

Singapore's dollar SGD= fell 0.3%, followed by the Thai baht THB=TH that slipped 0.2%.

In contrast, the Indian rupee INR=IN, the only gainer among currencies, was 0.1% firmer.

India's economic growth slowed to the lowest in a year in the first three months of 2022, data showed on Tuesday. Analysts at Nomura said "we believe the current recovery is unsustainable, owing to higher inflation, tighter monetary policy and global growth slowdown."

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. O/R

"Higher energy prices are a massive headache for central banks worrying about inflation expectations ... and EM (emerging markets) investors are weighing the impact on current account and fiscal balances of oil-importing economies," Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

Meanwhile, on the radar for Asian investors was a private sector survey on Wednesday that showed China's factory activity shrank less sharply in May as COVID-19 curbs eased and some production resumed.

Innes said if China continues to increase stimulus support for its economy, "it will create an organic bounce once we do have a more broader reopening in China," but warned that uncertainty from COVID-19-related restrictions remained.

Equity markets were mixed. Stocks in Malaysia .KLSE and the Philippines .PSI slipped 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively, with Thailand .SETI posting a 0.3% drop.

Singapore .STI and Indian stocks .NSEI were the sole gainers in the region, up 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.

Trading was thin in Asia on account of market closures in South Korea and Indonesia due to public holidays. Investor focus will largely be on U.S. jobs and unemployment data later this week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is up 1.70 basis points at 2.506%

** Top gainers on the Straits Times index: Hongkong Land Holdings HKLD.SI up 3.88%, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings YAZG.SI up 2.16%, Genting Singapore GENS.SI up 1.92%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0502 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.41

-10.94

.N225

0.55

-4.73

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.35

-5.08

.SSEC

-0.02

-12.47

India

INR=IN

+0.11

-4.16

.NSEI

0.00

-4.44

Indonesia

IDR=

0.00

-2.26

.JKSE

0.00

8.62

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.22

-5.07

.KLSE

-0.67

-0.51

Philippines

PHP=

-0.02

-2.78

.PSI

-0.59

-5.45

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

0.00

-3.91

.KS11

0.00

-9.80

Singapore

SGD=

-0.28

-1.76

.STI

0.58

4.08

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.37

-5.08

.TWII

-0.54

-8.24

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.19

-2.84

.SETI

-0.05

0.30

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.