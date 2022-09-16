EMERGING MARKETS-Growth fears, dollar strength pressure Latam assets

By Anisha Sircar and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led losses among major Latin American currencies on Friday as the dollar was buoyed by expectations of a large U.S. rate hike next week, while stocks declined more than 1% on rising worries of a global economic slowdown.

Inflation in Brazil as measured by the IGP-10 price index BRIGPT=ECI fell 0.90% in September, compared with a 0.69% drop in August.

On the political front, presidential hopeful Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by 12 points, a poll showed ahead of Brazil's Oct. 2 vote.

"There is a growing consensus that we may see more upside in commodity prices again, which will benefit Brazil, despite the fact that the election theme poses a risk," said Christian Lawrence, senior cross-asset strategist at Rabobank.

The real BRBY, BRL= fell 0.5% and was on pace for a weekly drop of 2.6%, while Mexico's peso MXN= inched 0.3% higher.

"We've had tightening for over a year in Brazil and Mexico - interest rates and inflation are very high, but data suggests inflationary pressures are coming to a peak level, which could mean good news ahead," said Cristian Maggio, head of portfolio strategy and ESG at TD Securities.

Regional stocks .MILA00000PUS slipped 1.2% and were on pace for a weekly loss of more than 4%, with currencies .MILA00000CUS eyeing a 2% loss.

"Latam is where you can start anticipating the end of a policy tightening cycle sooner than elsewhere, though the correlation with the Federal Reserve is also very strong," Maggio added.

The dollar held firm ahead of a potentially huge U.S. Fed rate hike next week, while copper prices came under pressure. MET/LFRX/

Peru's sol PEN= firmed 0.4%. Peru's economy expanded 1.41% in July compared with the year before, the government said, feeling the effects of a slowdown in the key mining sector.

The July result brings year-on-year growth between January and July to 3.22% in the world's no. 2 copper producer.

Meanwhile, Russia's rouble lost 0.8% to 60.28 against the dollar after the central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points, in line with a Reuters poll, as inflation slows and the economy needs cheaper lending to limit a slump. RUBUTSTN=MCX

Elsewhere, Argentina's government budget for next year sees the economy growing by a modest 2% with inflation dipping to a still sky-high 60%, an official told reporters.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP fell 1%, weighed down by a 2.4% drop in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA. The Brazilian airline will pay more than $41 million to resolve parallel bribery investigations, U.S. authorities said Thursday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1514 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

944.55

-1.46

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2115.67

-1.2

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108935.37

-0.93

Mexico IPC .MXX

46769.78

0.05

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

0.00

Argentina MerVal .MERV

146027.77

0.872

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1200.39

-1.1

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2840

-0.86

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0271

0.16

Chile peso CLP=CL

927.5

0.00

Colombia peso COP=

4422.71

-0.22

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8744

0.09

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

143.4900

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

272

1.47

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.