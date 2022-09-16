EMERGING MARKETS-Growth fears, dollar strength pressure Latam assets
By Anisha Sircar and Amruta Khandekar
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led losses among major Latin American currencies on Friday as the dollar was buoyed by expectations of a large U.S. rate hike next week, while stocks declined more than 1% on rising worries of a global economic slowdown.
Inflation in Brazil as measured by the IGP-10 price index BRIGPT=ECI fell 0.90% in September, compared with a 0.69% drop in August.
On the political front, presidential hopeful Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by 12 points, a poll showed ahead of Brazil's Oct. 2 vote.
"There is a growing consensus that we may see more upside in commodity prices again, which will benefit Brazil, despite the fact that the election theme poses a risk," said Christian Lawrence, senior cross-asset strategist at Rabobank.
The real BRBY, BRL= fell 0.5% and was on pace for a weekly drop of 2.6%, while Mexico's peso MXN= inched 0.3% higher.
"We've had tightening for over a year in Brazil and Mexico - interest rates and inflation are very high, but data suggests inflationary pressures are coming to a peak level, which could mean good news ahead," said Cristian Maggio, head of portfolio strategy and ESG at TD Securities.
Regional stocks .MILA00000PUS slipped 1.2% and were on pace for a weekly loss of more than 4%, with currencies .MILA00000CUS eyeing a 2% loss.
"Latam is where you can start anticipating the end of a policy tightening cycle sooner than elsewhere, though the correlation with the Federal Reserve is also very strong," Maggio added.
The dollar held firm ahead of a potentially huge U.S. Fed rate hike next week, while copper prices came under pressure. MET/LFRX/
Peru's sol PEN= firmed 0.4%. Peru's economy expanded 1.41% in July compared with the year before, the government said, feeling the effects of a slowdown in the key mining sector.
The July result brings year-on-year growth between January and July to 3.22% in the world's no. 2 copper producer.
Meanwhile, Russia's rouble lost 0.8% to 60.28 against the dollar after the central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points, in line with a Reuters poll, as inflation slows and the economy needs cheaper lending to limit a slump. RUBUTSTN=MCX
Elsewhere, Argentina's government budget for next year sees the economy growing by a modest 2% with inflation dipping to a still sky-high 60%, an official told reporters.
Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP fell 1%, weighed down by a 2.4% drop in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA. The Brazilian airline will pay more than $41 million to resolve parallel bribery investigations, U.S. authorities said Thursday.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1514 GMT:
Stock indexes
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
944.55
-1.46
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2115.67
-1.2
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
108935.37
-0.93
Mexico IPC .MXX
46769.78
0.05
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
0.00
Argentina MerVal .MERV
146027.77
0.872
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1200.39
-1.1
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
5.2840
-0.86
Mexico peso MXN=D2
20.0271
0.16
Chile peso CLP=CL
927.5
0.00
Colombia peso COP=
4422.71
-0.22
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.8744
0.09
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
143.4900
-0.20
Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=
272
1.47
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.