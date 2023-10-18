EMERGING MARKETS-Global risk-off mood, stronger dollar catches Latam stocks and currencies

By Johann M Cherian

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Risk aversion across global markets dampened Latin American assets on Wednesday, with equities and currencies falling as investors across the globe turned cautious amid a tense geopolitical environment in the Middle East.

MSCI's gauge of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.9%, on pace for its worst day in over two weeks, as the U.S. dollar strengthened.

Currencies of Mexico MXN=, Chile CLP=CL and Colombia COP= fell between 0.9% and 1.5%.

U.S. President Joe Biden pledged solidarity with Israel during a visit, amid anti-Israeli demonstrations around the Middle East that raised worries about further instability.

Brazil's real BRL= was about flat, outperforming its peers after data showed Brazil retail sales in August overshot market expectations, despite still posting a small decrease on a monthly basis, signaling the sector remains under pressure amid high borrowing costs.

"The drag from fiscal and monetary policy is yet to reach its peak though, while the boost from the agriculture sector and the mini commodity boom has started to fade," said Felipe Camargo, senior emerging markets economist at Oxford Economics.

Brazil's central bank governor reiterated his belief that cutting its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points per meeting is the appropriate pace for its ongoing monetary easing cycle.

In Mexico, central bank deputy governor Omar Mejia said the balance of risks for inflation has not deteriorated.

Major copper producer Peru's sol PEN=dipped 0.7%, giving up earlier gains made after prices of the red metal rose on better-than-expected economic data from China. MET/L

Currencies and equities in South America have remained rangebound over the past few sessions as investors assessed the broader impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict amid lingering concerns about U.S. interest rates.

Argentina's peso jumped to 885 to the dollar in parallel trade after the central bank said China has cleared a currency swap line totaling a freely accessible $6.5 billion, part of a broader deal the country has been using to help it defend the embattled peso, which slumped beyond 1,000 to the dollar earlier in October.

Meanwhile, stocks in the region .MILA00000PUS shed 2%, also eyeing its biggest daily decline in two weeks, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP and Mexico's benchmark index .MXX down 1.7% and 0.8% respectively.

Among single stocks, Vale SA VALE3.SA dropped 3.4% after the Brazilian miner reported a 3.9% annual decline in its third-quarter iron ore output, hit by a production snag at a key mine.

SQM SQMA.SN lost 1.8% after brokerage BofA Global Research downgraded the Chilean lithium producer to "underperform" from "neutral."

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT:

Latin American market prices from Reuters

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

942.25

-0.94

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2205.80

-2.05

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113957.13

-1.68

Mexico IPC .MXX

49241.37

-0.85

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5796.44

-1.6

Argentina MerVal .MERV

804771.86

-2.296

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1134.48

1.37

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0559

-0.04

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.2349

-1.24

Chile peso CLP=CL

943.9

-0.86

Colombia peso COP=

4254.5

-1.51

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8605

-0.70

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

885

11.30

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

