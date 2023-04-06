EMERGING MARKETS-FX index eyes first weekly drop in four ahead of U.S. jobs data

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashwat Chauhan

April 6 (Reuters) - A gauge for emerging market currencies was on track for its first weekly fall in four on Thursday at the end of a holiday-shortened week, as it lost steam against the dollar ahead of key readings on the U.S. labour market.

The MSCI's index for EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS fell 0.2% for the week, taking cues from global financial markets as traders cautiously awaited weekly U.S. jobless claims later in the day and private payrolls data on Friday.

Currencies in the developing world struggled to eke out gains, even as the dollar hovered around a two-month low as recent weak economic data caused a pull back in bets on how much longer the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy would remain in a restrictive territory, while simultaneously spurring recession fears.

"The sentiment is changing, it's more and more negative," said Frantisek Taborsky, EMEA FX&FI strategist at ING.

"If we see a hard landing or another shock like Credit Suisse and SVB, it would mean a higher U.S. dollar and at the same time, it would be negative for emerging markets."

South African rand ZAR= hit a one-week low against the dollar, falling 0.7%, as gold prices weakened. The Russian roubleRUBUTSTN=MCX fell to a near one-year low, past the 80 mark to the dollar amid tight foreign exchange supplies and capital outflows amid limited liquidity.

Russia's rouble-based MOEX Russia stock index .IMOEX rose 0.6%, gaining for the third straight session on support from high oil prices.

The Serbian dinar RSD= was flat against the dollar ahead of the monetary policy decision from its central bank, which is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 6%.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= edged lower against the euro ahead of central bank governor Adam Glapinski holding a press conference, following the bank's decision of holding interest rates steady at 6.75%.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell 0.5% against the euro after Wednesday's gains. Data showed Hungary's retail sales plunged 10.1% in annual terms in February following a 4.5% drop in January.

The MSCI's EM stocks index .MSCIEF fell 0.5%, bringing its weekly declines to 0.6%. It was set to post its first weekly decline in three.

South Africa's stock index .JTOPI gained 0.6%, while Hungary's Budapest SE index .BUX rose 0.8% in its fifth straight session of gain.

The Indian rupee INR= was flat against the dollar after the central bank held its interest rate steady in a surprise move after six consecutive hikes, but hinted at hikes in the future.

Trading volumes were thin ahead of Good Friday and Easter holidays.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

